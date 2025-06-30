Chief Bode George has slammed the Nigerian government led by President Tinubu for the sealing of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national secretariat by the Nigerian Police

Angry Bode George condemned the action in strong terms and accused the government of undermining democratic principles

George sent a message to those he said gave the orders from above, further describing the police action as madness

FCT, Abuja - Chief Bode George, former deputy national chairman (south) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has criticised the denial of access to his party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) members at the national secretariat in Abuja.

Bode George links President Tinubu's government to the sealing of the PDP national headquarters in Abuja. Photo credit: Bode George, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng reported that security operatives deployed to the national secretariat of the main opposition PDP, barred members of the BoT from holding their meeting at the party headquarters on Monday.

The development forced the BoT to move the meeting to the Yar’Adua Centre in the Central Business District.

Reacting to the blockade, George said the action was a ploy to stifle internal democracy.

The PDP chieftain slammed the police, noting that it was unacceptable for them to barricade the party secretariat.

Speaking further, George added that the incident violated the rights of party elders.

Bode George speaks as PDP relocates BoT meeting they were locked out by security operatives at the party's HQ in Abuja on Monday. Photo credit: PDP

Source: UGC

“They said we will not hold our meetings in our office? What is going on? We must avoid that pit-line, the madness. What is it? Can’t we sit and talk? What is the essence of democracy? Nigerians are watching,” he said.

“You came to our office, surrounded by police, because you want to have a meeting? You want to turn us to North Korea? Or turn this country to Russia? We will not allow it.”

Police acted on orders from above - Bode George

According to George, some security agents at the scene said they were acting on orders from above, that is the directive of the federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vanguard reported.

“You hear biblically — this is the voice of Jacob, but the hand of Esau. Whoever gave the order from above. We have heard it before. I have been on both sides — the military and the civil,” he said.

He, however, advised that those behind the incident should “allow a sleeping dogs to lie” and face the economic, financial, education, and infrastructure problems facing the country.

Read more about PDP crisis here:

Zamfara mentions actual cause of PDP crisis

Legit.ng previously reported that the governor of Zamfara state, Dauda Lawal, has revealed that ego among members is the root cause of the deepening crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party.

Governor Lawal insisted that the situation is beyond the role of former presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 general elections.

Legit.ng reported that the crisis rocking the PDP involving Atiku and FCT minister Nyesom Wike since 2023 has led to a wave of high-profile defections and unending leadership disputes.

