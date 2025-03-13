Strong PDP chieftain Olabode George has called on President Bola Tinubu to call FCT minister Nyesom Wike to order

George criticised Wike for backing the alleged plot to impeach Governor Fubara, labelling them "inflammatory and dangerous"

He urged President Tinubu to take decisive action, referencing past political crisis in Nigeria and warning against the dangers of "war"

Former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olabode George, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to rein in the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to restore peace in Rivers state.

Rivers crisis: Bode George tells Tinubu what to do

George described Wike’s comments on the Rivers political crisis as inflammatory, dangerous, and embarrassing.

Reacting to a recent statement Nyesom Wike, who declared that “heaven will not fall” if Governor Siminalayi Fubara is removed, George said Wike’s statements had undermined Tinubu’s efforts and questioned why the president would allow such public embarrassment from a minister.

“As a country, Rivers State is central to our economic and financial strength. What is happening there is not the path to peace. If a crisis erupts, it will affect everyone, not just Wike,” George said.

Rivers crisis: Bode George warns of potential consequences

As reported by Vanguard, the PDP chieftain criticised Wike for being too verbose and recalled that, as governor, Wike did not tolerate opposition.

Speaking further, George expressed concern over Wike’s perceived overreach in Rivers politics, questioning his authority.

He, however, urged President Tinubu to take decisive action, recalling how the president quickly intervened in the Lagos State House of Assembly crisis.

“Now, he claims to have made Governor Fubara. Did no one help him become governor in 2015? He didn’t fall from the sky. He was supported to become a council chairman, chief of staff, minister, and then governor. Now, someone helped him become a minister. So, what exactly is he talking about?”

“Is Wike the Commander-in-Chief, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, or the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly? He attributes imaginary powers to himself, leaving people confused about who is truly in charge—Tinubu or Wike.”

“This is the time for him to invite Governor Fubara and Rivers lawmakers for a meeting,” he said.

Speaking further, George warned of the dangers of inciting political instability, referencing past crises in Nigeria’s First and Second Republics.

“I fought in the civil war. I know what war means. If General Benjamin Adekunle were alive, I would have asked him to explain its horrors to Wike. War is not something to toy with,” he cautioned.

“A word is enough for the wise. Enough is enough,” he concluded.

