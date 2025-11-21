Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to resign following the abduction of students in Kebbi and Niger states and the killing of Brigadier General Musa Uba in Borno state

Ayodele, a popular Lagos-based cleric and founder of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, advised President Tinubu to do everything within his power to protect Nigerians and ensure he listens to every advice

For the past few weeks, Nigerian airwaves have been fixated on United States President Donald Trump’s threat to invade the country “guns-a-blazing” over allegations of a “Christian genocide”

Oke Afa, Lagos state - Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, on Friday, November 21, criticised President Bola Tinubu over the killings and kidnappings experienced lately in Nigeria.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and sent to Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele described the situation as a shame, especially because some officials of the government travelled to the US for a meeting regarding insecurity and the threats issued by Donald Trump.

The cleric stated that the president’s responsibility is to ensure every Nigerian is secured, adding that if Tinubu cannot make that happen, he should 'resign from his position and let someone else who is capable do it'.

'Genocide not a Christian-only issue'

Primate Ayodele explained that genocide is not just affecting Christians alone, but everyone in the country.

His words:

“You have to use everything you have within your power to secure the lives of Nigerians. It’s a disgrace that we have to go and report to America, let’s be truthful and honest, Genocide isn’t a particular religion, it’s not only Christians, Muslims are also involved. The killing is general, and it’s really sad.

“Tinubu has a responsibility to protect every Nigerian regardless of religion or tribe, but what we have seen so far doesn’t seem like the president can do it. Sadly, citizens are losing confidence in their president; it’s totally a shame. If the president can’t solve insecurity, he should resign and let someone who can do it replace him.”

Ayodele tackles Nuhu Ribadu

Furthermore, Ayodele berated Nuhu Ribadu, the national security adviser (NSA), for allegedly ignoring warnings regarding insecurity in the country. According to him, the NSA has not acted in his capacity to solve Nigeria's security challenges.

He said:

“The NSA is always busy when it comes to listening to warnings that can protect the lives and properties of Nigerians. He doesn’t listen to intelligent advice, and this is costing the Tinubu government a lot.

"The president must call him to order, not for political reasons but for the sake of the innocent Nigerians.”

Sani bemoans lingering terrorism menace

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Shehu Sani, a former senator from Kaduna, blamed corruption for Nigeria's years-long battle with terrorism and banditry.

Sani stated that terrorists are “afraid” of attacking targets in neighbouring countries like Niger, Chad, and Cameroon, but the same cannot be said of Nigeria.

According to the ex-federal lawmaker, Nigeria’s defence and security apparatuses, in the past, did not dedicate themselves to the service.

