A man has taken to social media to blame the generator and network issues for his low JAMB score after checking his 2026 UTME result

He explained what happened during the exam that affected his performance, and also spoke about one of the subjects

The young man also mentioned what happened while he was trying to answer questions in English Language

A Nigerian man who answered only 147 questions during his JAMB exam has blamed generator failure and bad network while displaying his 2026 UTME score.

The individual took to his media page to explain that when he wrote his UTME exam, he was frustrated as a result of what was happening, as he was only able to answer all the questions in CRS.

Photo Source: Facebook/Chukwudi David Uguru. Photo Source: Facebook/Chukwudi David Uguru

Source: Facebook

JAMB: Man blames generator, displays UTME result

He added that the issue had gotten to the extent that the organizers of the exam had to take him to another system, but by the time he started, he had already spent a lot of time.

Chukwudi David Uguru explained:

"I was disappointed with the system failure on Saturday's exam. I attempted 147 questions in all. Only CRK I answered all; I was still on English before their generator went off, network ceased. It reached a level that they had to change system for me."

"Over 25–30 minutes gone, I didn't do anything. So frustrated because I was at half of English questions and was expecting to finish it up before going to check the ones I omitted. Time ran out, leaving over 33 questions unanswered, which is almost one subject unanswered. Thanks, I wasn't expecting any result."

He spoke further in the post, adding that he was hoping to perform well and score about 300 in the exam, but he couldn't due to what happened.

He continued:

"I was targeting 300 but already gave up. I am surprised to see 222."

Man blames generator, network for low 2026 UTME score. Photo Source: Facebook/Chukwudi David Uguru

Source: Facebook

The individual, in a Facebook post, sent a message to JAMB after seeing what he scored in the UTME exam:

His message:

"I am using this time to call on JAMB officials to please do better. I wrote my exam at Zololo Junction. The generator failure and time taken to restore network affected us, and they should do better next time. Thank you."

Reactions as man shares his JAMB experience

Glory Gift said:

"Same here. Technical issue. I was done with English, chemistry and biology. Still on physics when the generator off. We thought it’s something not that serious Omooooo . 1hr passed, generator is just doing on and off. We were later reschedule. Since on Saturday, I haven’t see any message from jamb oo. I’m literally scared right nw."

Mhizta Right wrote:

"The same thing happened to me at federal polytechnic bali, taraba state and guess what, my exam Is just 151, I'm asking, can I study Mass communication with this scores?"

Desmond Ani added:

"So pls do you mean that 18th Saturday result is OUT."

Congratulations noted:

"I don't know why I'm scared to check mine."

Oliver Favour Anthony stressed:

"Congratulations I know is in jos plateau state."

Nneka Maryann shared:

"Same happened to my son. All the systems went off and after they worked it, it logged them off almost 30 minutes to completion and he didn't finish his exams. I honestly feel bad about it."

Miracle Meseng wrote:

"That same Saturday, same thing happened to me, I was just starting the third subject."

Eri Cah said:

"Omor this is what I received I don’t know what to do and it’s my current number that im using that use to register."

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that an elder sister celebrated her sibling who scored 253 in the 2026 UTME after months of studying, saying she watched her read and was proud of her effort and success.

Lady cries after seeing 2026 UTME result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that an elder sister shared her sibling’s 2026 UTME result after watching him prepare for the exam.

In a related story, a young lady cried after checking her own result. She said she travelled a long distance to write the exam and studied hard, but her score disappointed her.

Source: Legit.ng