There are reports that the federal government has started deploying consular officers to diplomatic missions worldwide

Officials and sources have confirmed that some consular officers have left Nigeria to resume while others will travel later this month

This latest development is coming in anticipation of the release of the ambassadorial list by President Bola Tinubu

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has started deploying consular officers to diplomatic missions worldwide 14 months after 83 ambassadors were recalled in September 2023.

The deployment of consular officers is being done before the anticipated release of the ambassadorial list.

Tinubu’s administration recalled 83 ambassadors; both career and non-career from their posts in September 2023 and instructed them to return to Nigeria by October 31, 2023.

The subsequent appointment of replacements has yet to take place after 14 months.

Tinubu's govt posts consular officers abroad

According to The Punch, a senior government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, however, confirmed the ongoing deployment of consular officers to missions abroad.

“They are deploying them to our various missions and embassies abroad. Some are going to Malaysia and Spain while others will go to Brazil where the President participated in the G20 Summit.”

Another source disclosed that some officers have reported to their new posts, while others are scheduled to assume their roles later this month (November).

“Yes, some of us left last week. Others even left the last two weeks. But I’m going later this month. They have brought new hands from the Ministry (of Foreign Affairs) to replace us here [at the State House] because we are being posted out of the country.”

Another official from the Presidency in Aso Rock, Abuja, confirmed the deployment and his posting.

“I was posted because I was due for posting.”

Tinubu confers title of ambassador-in-situ on permanent secretary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dunoma Umar Ahmed PhD, was conferred with the title of Ambassador-in-situ.

President Tinubu approved the conferment of the title on Ahmed on Wednesday, November 13.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf M. Tuggar (OON) presented Letters conferring the title of Ambassador-in-Situ to Ahmed.

