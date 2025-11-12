Peter Obi has released a powerful statement amid the Super Eagles' players' boycott over unpaid bonuses by the NFF

The Super Eagles players refused to turn up for training in Rabat, Morocco, ahead of the 2026 World Cup playoff

Nigeria will face the Panthers of Gabon on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium

Former Anambra State Governor and presidential aspirant Peter Obi has released a powerful statement after Super Eagles players boycotted training in Morocco.

The Super Eagles players and staff refused to train on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, ahead of their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff against Gabon.

According to London Evening Standard, the players’ action was in protest against the Nigeria Football Federation over unpaid bonuses dating back to 2019.

The action has generated widespread reaction on the Nigerian social media space, with many slamming the NFF, while others condemned the timing of the players.

Peter Obi speaks amid Super Eagles strike

Former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has published a statement on his X page, condemning the lack of reward for public service.

Obi referenced the term “disgraced country” used by US President Donald Trump in describing Nigeria.

“It is truly unfortunate that our Super Eagles, who consistently give their best in representing our dear nation, are being owed their allowances,” the statement reads.

“We always seem to find money to waste on needless lavish spending and political patronage, yet we cannot pay those who patriotically raise our flag, bring us pride, and serve with dedication. That is what is found in a “now disgraced country”.

“When those who serve their country are not treated with dignity, it sends the wrong message to our youth that hard work and service are not rewarded. Those who represent Nigeria deserve to be paid promptly and treated with respect.”

Nigerians joined Obi to pile on the administrators, who have neglected the needs of those who have served the country.

@marvellousisra3 wrote:

“When a nation fails to honour those who sacrifice for her pride, it reveals her misplaced priorities. The Super Eagles have done their part, the question is, will the government do theirs? Pay them what they’re owed. Dignity for service is non-negotiable.”

@julius_chinwe wrote:

"Well said, sir. It’s truly sad that those who bring honor to this nation are the ones neglected 💔 Our players deserve better, they give their all for Nigeria, yet the system keeps failing them. Until we start valuing true service and integrity, we’ll keep moving in circles. 🇳🇬"

@felixherbt wrote:

“Super Eagles Unite Nigeria, federal government repay them with empty promises. Meanwhile the presidential yacht still dey float. Boys dey play for pride, politicians dey fly for swag 😂 Pay the boys!”

As noted by Soccernet, the last time a boycott happened before a crucial game, Nigeria lost 2-0 to France at the 2014 World Cup, and it is a bad omen for the team.

Super Eagles captain released a statement

Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong released a statement on his social media pages after he and his teammates boycotted training.

The defender cleared the misinformation around the incident and confirmed that the players are protesting unpaid bonuses and not any special bonus.

