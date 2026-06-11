Former Minister Hadi Sirika allegedly misrepresented Ethiopian Airlines' aircraft as Nigeria Air during his tenure

EFCC investigator revealed the aircraft display aimed to mislead Nigerians just before Sirika's term ended

Investigation shows Sirika chartered Ethiopian Airlines for a mere three-day static display of the Nigeria Air logo

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The 12th Prosecution Witness, Christopher Odofin, stated that former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Abubakar Sirika, allegedly misrepresented an aircraft belonging to Ethiopian Airlines as Nigerian Air.

The witness, an investigator with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), said the display of the aircraft in Abuja International Airport was deliberately planned to coincide with the end of Sirika’s tenure as minister on May 29, 2023.

The EFCC investigator added that it was intended to pass the aircraft off as the actualization of his promise to return Nigeria Air.

He stated that after the less than 72 hours display, the Nigeria Air logo was removed from the aircraft and flown back to Ethiopian Airlines in Addis Ababa.

The witness told Justice al Capital Territory, FCT, High Court, Abuja, these during Sirika’s trial on Wednesday, June 10, 2026.

According to the statement issued via the EFCC X handle, @OfficialEFCC, the witness read from a portion of the contract agreement with Ethiopian Airlines.

“The aircraft will depart from Addis Ababa (ADD) late evening of May 26, 2023, for it to be positioned early morning of May 27, 2023, at the Abuja (ABV) airport. The aircraft will stay in ABV airport for a static display of Nigeria Air livery until May 28, 2023. The aircraft will leave ABV airport early morning on May 29, 2023. The chartered flight will be operated by the Ethiopian Airlines crew in Ethiopian Airlines uniform. The Federal Government of Nigeria and Nigeria Air may put together local models who will be in Nigeria Air uniforms to pose for ceremonial pictures. The models may come to Addis Ababa, so they may fly with the chartered flight to ABV.”

The witness said the investigation revealed that Ethiopian Airlines entered into a charter arrangement for the static display of the Nigeria Air for a duration of just three days.

The EFCC investigator said this is based on information and documents received from the airline following a letter from it, dated June 12, 2023

“The charter agreement with Ethiopian Airlines was entered into on May 24, 2023, five days to the expiration of the defendant’s tenure, for just a static display of the Nigeria Air logo on an aircraft.”

Keyamo speaks on status of Nigeria Air Project

Recall that Sirika repeatedly promised that Nigeria would have a national carrier, and finally launched Nigeria Air in May 2023.

The contentious Nigeria Air project generated lots of controversies and questions, eventually leading to the suspension of the project at the instance of the Nigerian lawmakers.

Federal Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, has now confirmed the status of Nigeria Air and the plans ahead.

EFCC Arrests Former Buhari Minister, Sirika

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that EFCC arrested Sirika, the former minister of aviation under Muhammadu Buhari's administration.

Sirika was reportedly arrested over an ongoing investigation of money laundering worth N8,069,176,864.00.

According to sources, Sirika was alleged to have awarded a fraudulent contract to a company owned by his brother, Abubakar Sirika.

Source: Legit.ng