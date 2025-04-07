2 Former Southeast Govs, Others Mentioned As Tinubu is Set to Announce Ambassadorial Appointment
- Former governors Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Senator Shehu Sani, and Reno Omokri are among those nominated for ambassadorial positions by President Tinubu
- The nominees are undergoing security checks by the Department of State Services (DSS) and other relevant agencies before their official appointments are announced
- The delay in releasing the ambassadorial list follows a year-long gap in diplomatic postings after the recall of Nigeria's ambassadors. The official list is expected to be released by the end of the month
Former governors Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), along with prominent figures such as Senator Shehu Sani and ex-President Goodluck Jonathan's aide Reno Omokri, are among those nominated for ambassadorial positions by the federal government.
Nominations under review
According to sources, the federal government has been subjected to security checks by relevant agencies as part of the screening process before their official appointments are confirmed, Vanguard reported.
Stolen jewellery saga: NCoS breaks silence on alleged illegal detention of Patience Jonathan’s ex-staff
This follows a delay in the replacement of Nigeria’s recalled ambassadors, leaving a gap in the country’s diplomatic postings.
Security checks in progress
A Presidency official confirmed that the nominees’ resumes had already been sent to security agencies, including the Department of State Services (DSS), for thorough background checks, Leadership reported.
The official revealed that the list of confirmed appointees would be made public after all security clearances are completed.
“They (the appointed nominees) are already doing security checks with the DSS. When they have cleared the checks, we will release the list. Only those who pass the security checks will be announced. The process is ongoing, and I expect the list to be out before the end of this month,” the Presidency source explained.
Confirmation of appointments
While one of the nominees confirmed his appointment on the condition of anonymity, efforts to reach others for confirmation were unsuccessful.
The delay in the release of the full list of ambassadorial appointees has raised questions about its potential impact on Nigeria’s diplomatic operations, especially as the country’s previous ambassadors were recalled almost a year ago.
Tinubu announces 10 new appointments
Previously, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu appointed a new board of Family Homes Funds Limited (FHFL) on Tuesday, July 2.
According to a statement issued by Ajuri Ngelale, the presidential spokesman, the appointment is "in furtherance of efforts by the federal government to consolidate activities aimed at energising the growth opportunities within the real estate sector."
Ngelale disclosed that his principal expects the new members of the FHFL board to deploy their experience, expertise, and commitment to steer the "important agency" towards achieving its mandate of driving growth and development in the real estate sector.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944