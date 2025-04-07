Former governors Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Senator Shehu Sani, and Reno Omokri are among those nominated for ambassadorial positions by President Tinubu

The nominees are undergoing security checks by the Department of State Services (DSS) and other relevant agencies before their official appointments are announced

The delay in releasing the ambassadorial list follows a year-long gap in diplomatic postings after the recall of Nigeria's ambassadors. The official list is expected to be released by the end of the month

Former governors Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), along with prominent figures such as Senator Shehu Sani and ex-President Goodluck Jonathan's aide Reno Omokri, are among those nominated for ambassadorial positions by the federal government.

Nominations under review

According to sources, the federal government has been subjected to security checks by relevant agencies as part of the screening process before their official appointments are confirmed, Vanguard reported.

This follows a delay in the replacement of Nigeria’s recalled ambassadors, leaving a gap in the country’s diplomatic postings.

Security checks in progress

A Presidency official confirmed that the nominees’ resumes had already been sent to security agencies, including the Department of State Services (DSS), for thorough background checks, Leadership reported.

The official revealed that the list of confirmed appointees would be made public after all security clearances are completed.

“They (the appointed nominees) are already doing security checks with the DSS. When they have cleared the checks, we will release the list. Only those who pass the security checks will be announced. The process is ongoing, and I expect the list to be out before the end of this month,” the Presidency source explained.

Confirmation of appointments

While one of the nominees confirmed his appointment on the condition of anonymity, efforts to reach others for confirmation were unsuccessful.

The delay in the release of the full list of ambassadorial appointees has raised questions about its potential impact on Nigeria’s diplomatic operations, especially as the country’s previous ambassadors were recalled almost a year ago.

