The Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs has dismissed the purported list of ambassadorial nominees

Acting Spokesperson of the Ministry, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, said the list circulating on social media is false and misleading

Ebienfa urged Nigerians to disregard the purported list as appointments remain the exclusive prerogative of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the purported list of ambassadorial nominees currently circulating on social media is false and misleading.

Acting Spokesperson of the Ministry, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, urged members of the public to disregard the list.

As reported by Vanguard, Ebienfa made this known in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday, April 11, 2025.

He explained that the appointment of ambassadors remains the exclusive prerogative of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Ebienfa reinstated that no official nominations have been made.

The statement partially read:

“Kindly disregard the frenzy about the ambassadorial list.

“Be rest assured that, when it is ready, Mr. President will transmit the list of nominees to the National Assembly for screening and confirmation.”

The ministry spokesperson said Nigerians will be duly informed through the appropriate channels once a legitimate list is finalised.

Fani-Kayode, 2 others mentioned in purported ambassadorial appointments

Legit.ng earlier reported that the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government is reportedly set to appoint ambassadors after 18 months.

President Tinubu recalled ambassadors from more than 100 diplomatic missions in September 2023, a few months after assuming office in May 2023.

Sources familiar with the matter disclosed that the appointments are expected to be made "very soon" as the issue of funding is addressed.

Ambassadorial appointments: 2 former southeast governors, others mentioned

Legit.ng also reported that former governors Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Senator Shehu Sani, and Reno Omokri are among those nominated for ambassadorial positions by President Tinubu.

The nominees are undergoing security checks by the Department of State Services (DSS) and other relevant agencies before their official appointments are announced.

The delay in releasing the ambassadorial list follows a year-long gap in diplomatic postings after the recall of Nigeria's ambassadors. The official list is expected to be released by the end of the month.

Tinubu’s govt deploys consular officers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the federal government has started deploying consular officers to diplomatic missions worldwide.

Officials and sources have confirmed that some consular officers have left Nigeria to resume while others will travel later this month.

This latest development is coming in anticipation of the release of the ambassadorial list by President Tinubu.

