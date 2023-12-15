President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently reviewing the ambassadorial list and has set up a committee to send in more qualified candidates

However, from the list on Tinubu's table, the founder of GTBank, Tajudeen Afolabi Adeola, was favoured

Adeola, according to close sources, will be designated Nigeria’s ambassador to one of the world’s top three economies

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has received prospective Nigerian Ambassadors list and it contained the details of a top bank founder who was favoured.

Tinubu is set to favour Afolabi Adeola, GTBank founder as he receives ambassadorial list. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Tajudeen Afolabi Adeola

Source: Facebook

As reported by the Punch, the list containing the names of the ambassadors to various countries is currently before President Tinubu for consideration.

President Tinubu is carefully considering the list of potential ambassadors, with a particular focus on deploying individuals with a strong background in banking and industry to represent Nigeria on the global stage.

A top official in the Nigeria's foreign service, disclosed that one of those being considered is the founder of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), Tajudeen Afolabi Adeola.

The source, hinted that if successful, Adeaola will be designated Nigeria’s ambassador to one of the world’s top three economies.

The source stated:

“Yes, the President has the list and is considering it already. In fact, one of those I saw on the list is Fola Adeola.”

The source went further and explained the rationale for the president’s choice.

According to the source, Tinubu's administration was keen on deploying technocrats and captains of industry as its front persons in foreign lands.

Nigeria, with a global diplomatic network comprising 109 missions, 76 embassies, 22 high commissions, and 11 consulates, is undergoing a diplomatic reshuffle.

This move reflects the administration's commitment to strengthening Nigeria's international relations and leveraging the expertise of individuals like Mr. Adeola for key diplomatic responsibilities.

Tinubu recalls Nigeria’s ambassadors

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu on September 2, 2023, directed the recall of all career and non-career ambassadors serving in different countries.

Yusuf Tuggar, minister of foreign affairs, announced the decision barely 24 hours after the president recalled Sarafa Isola, Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK).

In a statement by Alkasim Abdulkadir, his media aide, the minister said the recall of Isola on Friday, September 1, was applicable to all ambassadors.

Tinubu sacks 5 Buhari's appointees in the aviation sector

In another development, Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu also sacked five directors appointed by Buhari in the aviation and aerospace development ministry.

Some of the affected directors were appointed a few days before the handing over of the former president to Tinubu.

While listing the affected directors, the spokesperson of the ministry, Odutayo Oluseyi, said legal advisers and secretaries were not affected by the directives.

Source: Legit.ng