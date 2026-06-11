South Africa has set two unwanted records during the opening match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez found the back of the net to give El Tri a vital win over the Bafana Bafana

Nigerian football fans have reacted to Mexico's win over rivals South Africa in the Mundial

South Africa have set two unwanted records at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Bafana Bafana suffered a 2-0 defeat to Mexico at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Thursday, June 11.

Goals from Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez secured Mexico's first-ever victory in a World Cup opening match, having previously recorded five defeats and two draws, including a stalemate against South Africa at the 2010 tournament.

Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez score as Mexico beat South Africa 2-0 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup opener. Photo by Eduardo Valdez/Jam Media and Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

Quinones opened the scoring in the ninth minute with a low finish through the legs of South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.

The strike was the earliest goal scored in a World Cup opener since Philipp Lahm found the net for Germany against Costa Rica after six minutes in 2006, per BBC.

Quinones nearly doubled Mexico's lead before halftime, but his effort struck the woodwork as El Tri dominated the opening 45 minutes.

In the 67th minute, veteran striker Raul Jimenez sealed the victory with a close-range header, ensuring a winning start for the co-hosts, per Sofascore.

The goal was Jimenez's first at a FIFA World Cup in his fourth appearance at the tournament. He is now six goals away from equalling the all-time Mexico scoring record held by Javier Hernandez.

South Africa's unwanted record at the 2026 World Cup

South Africa became the first team to have two players sent off in a FIFA World Cup match since 2006.

Themba Zwane receives South Africa second yellow card against Mexico at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Tom Weller.

Source: Getty Images

According to OptaJoe, the last World Cup game to feature two red cards for one team was the Round of 16 clash between Portugal and The Netherlands at the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

Meanwhile, Sphephelo Sithole became the first player to be sent off in a World Cup opening match since Marco Etcheverry was dismissed for Bolivia against Germany in 1994.

In the 49th minute, Sithole was shown a straight red card after bringing down Brian Gutiérrez on the edge of the penalty area when the attacker was through on goal.

Seven minutes from time, Themba Zwane was also sent off after a VAR review determined that he had struck Roberto Alvarado in the face.

Brazilian referee Wilton Pereira Sampaio was not done with the cards, as he handed a third red card of the match to César Montes during stoppage time.

Nigerians react

@iam_Stamford said:

"South Africa 🇿🇦 treating the World Cup like a WWE event. Two red cards already and we’re just getting started."

@senor_mide wrote:

"🤣🤣They took their fighting to the international levels In order to get those 2 red cards."

@iam_seeker added:

"They deserved more than 2 reds."

CAF releases statement on South Africa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that CAF has published a statement about South Africa’s path to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States of America, Mexico, and Canada.

South Africa is one of the 10 countries representing Africa at the tournament, returning to the global stage for the first time since hosting the world in 2010.

Source: Legit.ng