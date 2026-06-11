A Blue-throated macaw parrot named Arakel has predicted Mexico to beat South Africa in the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The prediction was made at Leipzig Zoo after the parrot selected a willow ball representing Mexico over South Africa

Fans reacted with a mix of excitement, humour and skepticism as anticipation builds ahead of the Group A clash

As excitement reaches fever pitch ahead of the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, an unlikely predictor has already made its choice.

A blue-throated macaw parrot named Arakel, based at Leipzig Zoo in Germany, has predicted that Mexico will defeat South Africa when the two nations meet in the tournament's opening fixture at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Mexico preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup opener on home soil against South Africa. Photo by Yuri Cortez

Source: Getty Images

The prediction has quickly attracted attention on social media, adding a light-hearted twist to one of the most anticipated matches of the opening round.

Arakel picks Mexico to beat South Africa

Animal predictions have become a popular tradition at major sporting events, and Leipzig Zoo has continued that trend with its resident macaws.

Popular prediction parrot, Arakel, is backing Mexico to defeat South Africa in the opening game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Picture Alliance

Source: Getty Images

To make the prediction, Arakel was presented with two willow balls decorated with the flags and names of Mexico and South Africa, ESPN Africa reports.

After briefly examining both options, the bird eventually selected the ball representing Mexico.

The choice was immediately interpreted as a prediction that the World Cup co-hosts would begin their campaign with a victory.

While such predictions are made purely for entertainment, football fans around the world have always enjoyed the tradition.

From octopuses to elephants and now parrots, animal oracles have become part of the spectacle surrounding major international tournaments, Die Sachsen News reports.

Mexico supporters will certainly hope Arakel's instincts prove accurate when the action begins on the pitch.

Historic rivalry renewed after 16 years

The opening match carries added significance because it reunites two teams that famously launched the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

South Africa have been tagged as underdogs heading into the crucial World Cup opener against hosts Mexico. Photo by Manuel Valesquez

Source: Getty Images

16 years ago, South Africa and Mexico played out a memorable 1-1 draw in Johannesburg. Siphiwe Tshabalala gave Bafana Bafana the lead with one of the most iconic goals in World Cup history before Mexican captain Rafael Márquez rescued a point for El Tri, per Opta,

Interestingly, Márquez will once again be involved in the fixture, this time as part of Mexico's coaching staff.

According to Flashscore, Mexico enter the match as favourites. Under head coach Javier Aguirre, El Tri have built a strong record in World Cup opening matches and remain unbeaten at the Estadio Azteca in World Cup competition.

South Africa, managed by Hugo Broos, will be aiming to spoil the party.

Bafana Bafana earned their place at the tournament after a determined qualifying campaign and will rely on their defensive organisation and counter-attacking threat.

Oswin Appollis is expected to be one of their key attacking weapons as they seek a positive start in Group A.

Fans react to viral parrot prediction

Arakel's prediction quickly spread online, prompting plenty of reactions from football supporters.

Some embraced the forecast, while others viewed it as nothing more than a fun pre-match tradition.

Big Mich reacted:

"Just as i wished haha goodluck lads."

Williams Abuchi posted:

"Fingers crossed. And if it goes the other way, the parrot should be used for pepper soup, simple."

Offside politics reacted:

"Looks like the animal kingdom is in full consensus! 🦜 From the Leipzig parrots to the elephants at Guadalajara Zoo, the 'oracles' are all backing a Mexico win in the opener. Is it animal intuition or just a fun trend?"

Ben Benard posted:

"That’s what we want…."

Whether Arakel's prediction proves accurate or not will only be known once the action begins at the Estadio Azteca.

Until then, the macaw has ensured that one of football's oldest and most entertaining traditions remains alive as the countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup opener reaches its final hours.

CAF releases statement on South Africa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that CAF has published a statement about South Africa’s path to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States of America, Mexico, and Canada.

South Africa is one of the 10 countries representing Africa at the tournament, returning to the global stage for the first time since hosting the world in 2010.

Source: Legit.ng