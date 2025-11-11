The 2023 presidential candidate of the SDP, Adewole Adebayo, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to urgently address Nigeria’s security challenges

Adebayo said the president must “use bullets to kill the terrorists or use his pen to resign”

Reacting to US president Donald Trump's strong stance on attacks on Christians in Nigeria, Adebayo cautioned his compatriots against fuelling religious divisions

FCT, Abuja - Adewole Adebayo, presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 general elections, has challenged President Bola Tinubu to either decisively utilise the instruments of state power to end insecurity or resign from office.

Adebayo made the call for President Tinubu's resignation while speaking on Tuesday, November 11, at the 2025 National Electoral Reform Summit.

Insecurity: Adebayo throws challenge to Tinubu

According to Guardian, the Ondo-born politician backed United States (US) president, Donald Trump’s recent remarks on the killings in Nigeria.

Recall Trump recently threatened military action against Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, over the government’s alleged failure to protect Christian communities, who make up nearly half of the country’s 231 million people. President Tinubu rejected the claims, though the presidency said it would “welcome US assistance” in combating jihadist insurgencies such as Boko Haram, which have targeted several communities. In addition, there has been a surge in sectarian violence in Nigeria in 2025, a result of intensifying competition for land and resources between farmers and herders.

Leadership quoted Adebayo as saying:

“If your people are losing their lives in dozens, you already failed the primary assignment of governance, and we should not waste our time debating the issue.

“The solution to that problem is that President Tinubu can use the bullet to kill the terrorists, or use the pen to resign."

Legit.ng reports that for months, campaigners and politicians in the US have alleged that Islamist militants in Nigeria are systematically targeting Christians. But investigations, including one by the BBC, have found that much of the data used to support these claims cannot be verified.

In the same vein, security analysts have noted that while Christians have been targeted in some attacks, there is no evidence of a deliberate campaign to exterminate them.

