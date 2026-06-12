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Kingston is releasing music and Zuma played Blake's bar — Gwen Stefani's kids and where they are now
Celebrity biographies

Kingston is releasing music and Zuma played Blake's bar — Gwen Stefani's kids and where they are now

by  Muhunya Muhonji reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
6 min read

Gwen Stefani’s kids are Kingston Rossdale, Zuma Rossdale, and Apollo Rossdale. The three were born from the singer’s marriage to Gavin Rossdale. Although Stefani and Rossdale are no longer together, they co-parent their kids, and both have spoken positively about them.

Singer Gwen Stefani and her three sons
Kingston Rossdale, Gwen Stefani, Apollo Rossdale and Zuma Rossdale attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony Honoring Gwen Stefani in California. Photo: Emma McIntyre (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Gwen Stefani is the mother of three sons, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo Rossdale, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale.
  • Her two eldest sons, Kingston and Zuma, have shown a strong interest in music and have already performed publicly, following in their parents' creative footsteps.
  • Gwen Stefani has been married to Blake Shelton since 2021, and he has developed a close relationship with her three children.

Profile summary

Full name

Gwen Renée Stefani Shelton

Gender

Female

Date of birth

3 October 1969

Age

56 years old (as of June 2026)

Zodiac sign

Libra

Place of birth

Fullerton, California, United States

Current residence

Los Angeles, California, United States

Nationality

American

Ethnicity

White

Religion

Christianity

Sexuality

Straight

Height in feet

5'6"

Height in centimetres

168

Weight in pounds

121

Weight in kilograms

55

Hair colour

Brown

Eye colour

Dark brown

Mother

Patti Flynn Stefani

Father

Dennis Stefani

Siblings

3

Marital status

Married

Partner

Blake Shelton

Children

3

School

Loara High School

College

Fullerton College, California State University

Profession

Singer, songwriter, fashion designer, actress, television personality

Social media

Instagram, Facebook, X, TikTok

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Who are Gwen Stefani’s kids, and what are they up to?

Due to their parents’ fame, Gwen Stefani’s kids have been raised in the spotlight; however, each is developing unique interests and passions. Here is a closer look at them:

Kingston Rossdale

Kingston Rossdale appears in different photos
Kingston Rossdale plays the guitar (L). Gwen Stefani's eldest son poses for a photo (R). Photo: @kingsrossdale_ on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Full name: Kingston James McGregor Rossdale
  • Date of birth: 26 May 2006
  • Age: 20 years old (as of 2026)
  • Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Gwen Stefani’s first child with Gavin Rossdale is Kingston James McGregor Rossdale, born on 26 May 2006. He was born at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California.

As the son of two famous musicians, Kingston has been in the limelight attending concerts with his parents from a young age. Now an adult, he is following in his parents' footsteps in the music industry. His father, Rossdale, has introduced him to different classic punk bands, including Gang of Four.

Kingston performed publicly at Shelton’s Oklahoma bar, Ole Red, in August 2023. After the performance, King’s mother, Stefani, gushed about his impressive songwriting skills during an interview with People, saying:

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King has been writing a bunch of amazing songs. When it's your kid, it's like you love everything, but this is next level to me.

She added:

I was bawling. It's crazy when you have children, and they learn what their gift is. You see their talent, and you're like, Wow, I'm so happy for him that he has that outlet.

Gwen Stefani’s eldest son, who has been in a long-term relationship with Lola Albert, a makeup influencer, since 2017, also has a sweet sense of fashion. In 2023, he was voted 22nd on GQ's list of the Most Stylish Young Men Under 30.

Zuma Rossdale

Zuma Rossdale plays the guitar
Zuma Rossdale performs at a concert (L). He plays the guitar in his room (R). Photo: @zuma_rossdalemusic, @gavinrossdale on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Full name: Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale
  • Date of birth: 21 August 2008
  • Age: 17 years old (as of June 2026)
  • Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale’s second child is Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale. He was born on 21 August 2008 in Los Angeles, California, USA.

Stefani has described her second son as having a great sense of humour. His father, on the other hand, has described him as the toughest of his three boys while referring to an incident when he broke both of his arms within a span of six weeks.

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Like his older brother and parents, Zuma has an interest in music. His first stage performance came in July 2024 at Shelton's Nashville bar, where he performed a cover of Zach Bryan's song Oklahoma Smokeshow while playing guitar. During an interview with Us Weekly, Zuma’s father said about his son's love for country music:

It is the last thing I want to hear in my house, really, to be honest. Blues scales — there’s a specific pentatonic scale that rock and roll uses that we’ve never used in Bush. We don’t use that. So he comes in and shows the pentatonic scale. I’m like, ‘Oh God’.

Gavin jokingly added:

That’s how much I love him. I will support him in making any music. Even the blues.

Apollo Rossdale

Apollo Rossdale in different picture with his parents
Gwen Stefani with Apollo Rossdale (L). Gavin Rossdale with his youngest son (R). Photo: @apollorossdale on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Full name: Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale
  • Date of birth: 28 February 2014
  • Age: 12 years old (as of 2026)
  • Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale is the youngest of three children of Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale. The former couple welcomed their third child on 28 February 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

Like his older siblings, Apollo is growing up in the spotlight due to his parents’ fame. In 2019, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Gwen Stefani revealed that her youngest son had started kindergarten. She thought it would be a devastating experience, but Apollo was excited about it.

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The Hollaback Girl singer also revealed on The Skinny and Confidential podcast that she did not expect to be pregnant for the third time because she thought she was too old. She termed the pregnancy a miracle.

FAQs

  1. How many biological children does Gwen Stefani have? The singer has three biological children: Kingston James McGregor Rossdale, Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale, and Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale.
  2. Who is the father of Gwen Stefani's children? Her children’s father is Gavin Rossdale, the lead singer of the rock band Bush. He was married to Gwen Stefani from 2002 to 2016.
  3. Who is Gwen Stefani's daughter? She does not have a daughter. All her three children are sons.
  4. What are Gwen Stefani's kids' ages? As of 2026, Kingston is 20 years old, Zuma is 17 years old, and Apollo is 12 years old.
  5. Did Gwen Stefani have a kid at 44? She welcomed her youngest son, Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale, on 28 February 2014, when she was 44 years old.
  6. Is Gwen Stefani married? The singer is married to Blake Shelton. The couple tied the knot on 3 July 2021, after several years of dating.
  7. Do Gwen and Blake have any kids? They do not have any children together. However, Shelton has played an active role as a stepfather to Gwen's three sons.

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From Laura Govan to sliding into DMs live on air — Gilbert Arenas' wife and his full dating history

Gwen Stefani's three kids remain an important part of her life and success story. While Kingston and Zuma are exploring their musical talents, Apollo is still enjoying his childhood years. Together, they form a close-knit family that continues to support one another through every stage of life.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Tyrese Gibson’s daughters. Aside from his successful career as an R&B singer and actor, Tyrese is a father of two children, all daughters. He has said that they are his greatest joy and sometimes, his most public challenge.

Tyrese Gibson’s daughters are Shayla Somer Gibson and Soraya Lee Gibson. They were born from the actor’s two previous relationships with Norma Mitchell and Samantha Lee. Read this article to find out more about his daughters and what they are up to today.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhunya Muhonji avatar

Muhunya Muhonji (Lifestyle writer) Muhunya Muhonji is a writer at Legit.ng. He joined the team in July 2021 and has over five years of experience. Muhonji specialises in covering entertainment, technology, business, and biographies. He earned a degree in Agricultural Economics from Egerton University in 2014. To advance his technical expertise, he completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023. Additionally, he finished the Google News Initiative training in March 2024 and a Fact-Checking and Research training in September 2024. Email: muhunyah@gmail.com.

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