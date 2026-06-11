A video showing how actress Yvonne Jegede attended the Service of Songs of the late actor Alexx Ekubo at the Monarch Event Centre has surfaced online

Fans and family members of the actor were thrown into mourning following his passing as they gathered for his Service of Songs

Many have since reacted to the actress’s appearance at the event, with some advising her on how to dress appropriately for such occasions

Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede has faced backlash from fans over her outfit to the Service of Songs of late actor Alexx Ekubo.

Family and friends gathered in a solemn ceremony to pay tribute to the late actor in Lagos State, with videos and photos flooding social media.

Reactions trail Yvonne Jegede's outfit to Alexx Ekubo’s Service of Songs. Photo credit@alexxekubo/@yvonnejegede

Source: Instagram

Many who had hoped to catch a glimpse of his widow also saw her at the event as she broke down in tears.

In a video making the rounds, the actress was seen walking into the venue wearing a white dress.

However, many were not pleased with her outfit as the dress was parted in the front, which she appeared to try to cover.

After turning her back to the camera, the outfit also revealed her backside, leaving little to the imagination.

Yvonne Jegede under fire over her appearance at Alexx Ekubo’s Service of Songs. Photo credit@yvonnejegede

Source: Instagram

Fans drag Yvonne Jegede over her outfit

Reacting, fans expressed displeasure over what she wore. Some said they initially thought she was in her bathroom until they noticed the event background clearly.

Others suggested the movie star should have worn a bubu gown to the event and criticized her for what they described as poor fashion sense.

They also noted that every occasion has a dress code and questioned why she appeared nonchalant at such a solemn event.

Here is the Instagram video below:

How fans reacted to Yvonne Jegede's video

Reactions have trailed the video of the actress at the Service of Songs of her colleague. Here are comments below:

@elestic_vee wrote:

"Na wa ooh your tailor fit make bubu in less than 3hrs for you than this beach outfit."

@berryunlimited reacted:

"I think say na bathroom she dey, until I see the background pictures….its well muditayo stated:"

"So all these celebrities don’t have white Bubus? Issokay."

@ _pretty_debby_bae shared:

"Every occasion has its own dress code. I don’t always understand Nigerian celebrities—they do the most. At times like this, respect for the dead and their family matters most."

@yihnkar_ wrote:

"White bubu would have been okay sha if you ask me.'

@gochy_glam shared:

"What’s the fuss about in this comment section? What’s her offense?"

@omoiye1 commented:

"At wake keeping of a young man? Most of them are there for their selfish interest."

Nedu reacts to Yvonne Jegede's apology

Legit.ng reported that Nedu sent a daring message to Yvonne Jegede after she tendered an apology to May Edochie over her utterance on his podcast.

In his message, he noted that he wanted her to stand by their words with their full chest. According to him, those who do such were his number one.

Source: Legit.ng