Awka, Anambra state - Prof. Charles Soludo, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has confirmed the killing of a councillor by gunmen in the just-concluded governorship election.
Channels Television noted the governor's confirmation on Sunday, November 9.
Soludo notes "sad news" in Anambra election
The newspaper quoted Governor Soludo as saying:
“I also note with sadness the sad news that some hoodlums went to a community. We understand they came from across the border, caused mayhem and even killed one of our supporters, a councillor who had just voted and was heading home.
“They accosted him and shot him dead. That’s a councillor and an APGA chieftain. It’s very unfortunate. May his soul rest in peace.”
Legit.ng gathered that the politician was shot dead at Owerre Ezukala community, Orumba South LGA, during the election.
A source disclosed that the victim was gunned down by assailants at Owerre Ezukala Ward 1, while attempting to cast his vote.
Anambra election: Soludo pleased with overall security
Meanwhile, Governor Soludo applauded security agencies for thwarting alleged plans to disrupt the election.
Legit.ng reports that the 2025 Anambra governorship poll took place on Saturday, November 8, to elect the governor of the state. Incumbent APGA Governor Soludo was qualified to seek another term and successfully got reelected. The APGA gubernatorial flagbearer defeated the All Progressives Congress (APC), Young Progressives Party (YPP), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Labour Party (LP) nominees.
Anambra: Gunshots as Soludo triumphs
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a viral video showed police officers attached to Governor Soludo firing gunshots into the air.
The celebratory shots were fired shortly after the governor's re-election declaration in the Anambra election.
