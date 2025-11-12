Chukwuma Charles Soludo of APGA won the Anambra 2025 election and was re-elected with 422,664 votes, winning all 21 local government areas

Soludo defeated his closest rival, Nicholas Ukachukwu of the APC, who secured around 99,445 votes, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

Following his victory, Governor Soludo praised President Tinubu and INEC for "a credible process"

Awka, Akwa Ibom state - On Tuesday, November 11, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) presented Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo of Anambra state and his deputy, Onyekachukwu Ibezim, with their certificates of return.

The development follows Soludo's victory during the Anambra state governorship election conducted on Saturday, November 8.

The certificates were presented by the INEC supervising national commissioner and chairman of the tenders board committee, Ken Ukeagu, during a briefing at the INEC headquarters in Awka, the state capital.

Anambra 2025 election: Why Soludo won

What are the factors that powered Soludo’s landslide victory? Legit.ng highlights them.

1) Widespread goodwill

An important factor in Soludo’s favour in Saturday’s poll was the widespread goodwill he enjoys from the people of Anambra state.

The admiration for the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor was evident from one polling unit to another, including those outside Soludo’s local government area and senatorial district. Little wonder the governor won in all 21 local government areas of the state.

2) Political alignment with Tinubu

Although they belong to different parties, Soludo’s growing rapport with President Bola Tinubu added a subtle but powerful layer to his political calculation.

While the president did not publicly endorse him, their relationship has been mutually beneficial.

In August, Soludo visited Tinubu wearing a cap emblazoned with the symbol associated with the president. The gesture drew attention and speculation about a budding alliance between the two men.

3) Zoning arrangement

Soludo’s victory was partly tied to the zoning arrangement in Anambra state, which favoured the Anambra South District, where he hails from. A loss for the governor at the polls would have disrupted the arrangement in different ways.

A victory for another candidate from the Anambra South District would hamper the arrangement, considering that such an individual would have wanted to govern for two terms. Soludo has governed for nearly four years.

4) APGA’s dominance

For over a decade, APGA has maintained a formidable presence in Anambra politics, branding itself as the “homegrown” party of the state. The party has successfully built deep institutional roots since Peter Obi’s landmark victory under its banner in 2006.

The party’s structure spans 21 LGAs and 326 wards, anchored by a vast network of ward captains, traditional rulers, community leaders, and local appointees. This grassroots piercing gives APGA unmatched reach in voter mobilisation, especially in rural and semi-urban areas where elections are often decided.

5) Elite endorsement

Politics in Anambra has always been intertwined with commerce. The state, home to some of Nigeria’s most successful entrepreneurs, is shaped by the influence of a moneyed lifestyle and the elite class.

During the campaign, prominent businessmen, industrialists, and politicians threw their weight behind Soludo.

