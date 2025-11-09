Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Awka, Anambra state - Governor Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) cleared all the 21 LGAs in the Anambra state governorship election.

The election results from all the 21 LGAs have secured Governor Soludo his second term ticket in office as governor of Anambra state.

As reported by The Punch, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer and Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin, Prof. Edogah Omoregie, supervised the collation of election results.

Anambra guber election: Full list of LGAs results

Dinukofia LGA:

Registered voters: 8,3258

Accredited voters: 2,1438

APC – 3,284

APGA – 14,892

YPP – 2,541

Njikoka LGA:

Registered voters: 91,9605

Accredited voters: 30,907

APC – 5,687

APGA – 22,213

YPP – 1,661

Awka North LGA:

Registered voters: 84,105

Accredited voters: 21,783

APC – 3,661

APGA – 15,895

Aguata LGA:

Registered voters: 154,687

Accredited voters: 43,714

APC – 4,125

APGA – 35,559

YPP – 2,746

Orumba South LGA:

Registered voters: 88,701

Accredited voters: 24,274

APC – 2,828

APGA – 19,818

YPP – 877

Orumba North LGA:

Registered voters: 102,817

Accredited voters: 29,565

APC – 2,615

APGA – 24,664

YPP – 1,519

Oyi LGA:

Registered voters: 114,439

Accredited voters: 30,855

APC – 5,118

APGA – 18,882

YPP – 2,091

Anambra East LGA:

Registered voters: 108,643

Accredited voters: 25,431

APC – 3,108

APGA – 14,665

YPP – 6,153

Ayanmelum LGA:

Registered voters: 96,433

Accredited voters: 24,544

APC – 7,478

APGA – 13,340

YPP – 2,500

Nnewi North LGA:

Registered voters: 166,291

Accredited voters: 29,323

APC – 5,441

APGA – 20,320

YPP – 1,100

Nnewi South LGA:

Registered voters: 102,907

Accredited voters: 27,937

APC – 9,281

APGA – 17,286

YPP – 562

Ogbaru LGA:

Registered voters: 188,016

Accredited voters: 30,635

APC – 3,768

APGA – 22,803

YPP – 2,268

Onitsha North LGA:

Registered voters: 183,656

Accredited voters: 33,582

APC – 4,677

APGA – 24,225

YPP – 2,419

Onitsha South LGA:

Registered voters: 167,078

Accredited voters: 22,936

APC – 4,156

APGA – 15,742

YPP – 638

Anaocha LGA:

Registered voters: 124,061

Accredited voters: 28,758

APC – 5,956

APGA – 20,118

YPP – 1,223

Idemili North LGA:

Registered voters: 246,412

Accredited voters: 36,048

APC – 6,383

APGA – 25,498

YPP – 613

Ekwusigo LGA:

Registered voters: 88,828

Accredited voters: 24,020

APC – 2973

APGA – 18,749

YPP – 915

Idemili South LGA:

Registered voters: 124,237

Accredited voters: 25,141

APC – 6,015

APGA – 17,224

YPP – 476

Awka South LGA:

Registered voters: 216,611

Accredited voters: 38,374

ADC – 1,726

APC – 5,038

APGA – 27,896

YPP – 1,201

Anambra West LGA:

Registered voters: 71,365

Accredited voters: 16,595

APC – 3,428

APGA – 9,318

YPP – 2,871

Ihiala LGA:

Registered voters: 156,715

Accredited voters: 32,369

APC – 4,425

APGA – 23,557

YPP – 3,069

