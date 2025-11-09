Africa Digital Media Awards

Anambra Guber Election: Full List of LGAs Results as Soludo Emerges Winner
Politics

Anambra Guber Election: Full List of LGAs Results as Soludo Emerges Winner

by  Adekunle Dada
3 min read

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Awka, Anambra state - Governor Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) cleared all the 21 LGAs in the Anambra state governorship election.

The election results from all the 21 LGAs have secured Governor Soludo his second term ticket in office as governor of Anambra state.

As reported by The Punch, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer and Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin, Prof. Edogah Omoregie, supervised the collation of election results.

Anambra guber election: Full list of LGAs results

  • Dinukofia LGA:

Registered voters: 8,3258

Accredited voters: 2,1438

Registered voters: 8,3258

Accredited voters: 2,1438

APC – 3,284

APGA – 14,892

YPP – 2,541

  • Njikoka LGA:

Registered voters: 91,9605

Accredited voters: 30,907

APC – 5,687

APGA – 22,213

YPP – 1,661

  • Awka North LGA:

Registered voters: 84,105

Accredited voters: 21,783

APC – 3,661

APGA – 15,895

  • Aguata LGA:

Registered voters: 154,687

Accredited voters: 43,714

APC – 4,125

APGA – 35,559

YPP – 2,746

  • Orumba South LGA:

Registered voters: 88,701

Accredited voters: 24,274

APC – 2,828

APGA – 19,818

YPP – 877

  • Orumba North LGA:

Registered voters: 102,817

Accredited voters: 29,565

APC – 2,615

APGA – 24,664

YPP – 1,519

  • Oyi LGA:

Registered voters: 114,439

Accredited voters: 30,855

APC – 5,118

APGA – 18,882

YPP – 2,091

  • Anambra East LGA:

Registered voters: 108,643

Accredited voters: 25,431

APC – 3,108

APGA – 14,665

YPP – 6,153

  • Ayanmelum LGA:

Registered voters: 96,433

Accredited voters: 24,544

APC – 7,478

APGA – 13,340

YPP – 2,500

  • Nnewi North LGA:

Registered voters: 166,291

Accredited voters: 29,323

APC – 5,441

APGA – 20,320

YPP – 1,100

  • Nnewi South LGA:

Registered voters: 102,907

Accredited voters: 27,937

APC – 9,281

APGA – 17,286

YPP – 562

  • Ogbaru LGA:

Registered voters: 188,016

Accredited voters: 30,635

APC – 3,768

APGA – 22,803

YPP – 2,268

  • Onitsha North LGA:

Registered voters: 183,656

Accredited voters: 33,582

APC – 4,677

APGA – 24,225

YPP – 2,419

  • Onitsha South LGA:

Registered voters: 167,078

Accredited voters: 22,936

APC – 4,156

APGA – 15,742

YPP – 638

  • Anaocha LGA:

Registered voters: 124,061

Accredited voters: 28,758

APC – 5,956

APGA – 20,118

YPP – 1,223

  • Idemili North LGA:

Registered voters: 246,412

Accredited voters: 36,048

APC – 6,383

APGA – 25,498

YPP – 613

  • Ekwusigo LGA:

Registered voters: 88,828

Accredited voters: 24,020

APC – 2973

APGA – 18,749

YPP – 915

  • Idemili South LGA:

Registered voters: 124,237

Accredited voters: 25,141

APC – 6,015

APGA – 17,224

YPP – 476

  • Awka South LGA:

Registered voters: 216,611

Accredited voters: 38,374

ADC – 1,726

APC – 5,038

APGA – 27,896

YPP – 1,201

  • Anambra West LGA:

Registered voters: 71,365

Accredited voters: 16,595

APC – 3,428

APGA – 9,318

YPP – 2,871

  • Ihiala LGA:

Registered voters: 156,715

Accredited voters: 32,369

APC – 4,425

APGA – 23,557

YPP – 3,069

Source: Legit.ng

