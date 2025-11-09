Anambra Guber Election: Full List of LGAs Results as Soludo Emerges Winner
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Awka, Anambra state - Governor Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) cleared all the 21 LGAs in the Anambra state governorship election.
The election results from all the 21 LGAs have secured Governor Soludo his second term ticket in office as governor of Anambra state.
As reported by The Punch, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer and Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin, Prof. Edogah Omoregie, supervised the collation of election results.
Anambra guber election: Full list of LGAs results
- Dinukofia LGA:
Registered voters: 8,3258
Accredited voters: 2,1438
APC – 3,284
APGA – 14,892
YPP – 2,541
- Njikoka LGA:
Registered voters: 91,9605
Accredited voters: 30,907
APC – 5,687
APGA – 22,213
YPP – 1,661
- Awka North LGA:
Registered voters: 84,105
Accredited voters: 21,783
APC – 3,661
APGA – 15,895
- Aguata LGA:
Registered voters: 154,687
Accredited voters: 43,714
APC – 4,125
APGA – 35,559
YPP – 2,746
- Orumba South LGA:
Registered voters: 88,701
Accredited voters: 24,274
APC – 2,828
APGA – 19,818
YPP – 877
- Orumba North LGA:
Registered voters: 102,817
Accredited voters: 29,565
APC – 2,615
APGA – 24,664
YPP – 1,519
- Oyi LGA:
Registered voters: 114,439
Accredited voters: 30,855
APC – 5,118
APGA – 18,882
YPP – 2,091
- Anambra East LGA:
Registered voters: 108,643
Accredited voters: 25,431
APC – 3,108
APGA – 14,665
YPP – 6,153
- Ayanmelum LGA:
Registered voters: 96,433
Accredited voters: 24,544
APC – 7,478
APGA – 13,340
YPP – 2,500
- Nnewi North LGA:
Registered voters: 166,291
Accredited voters: 29,323
APC – 5,441
APGA – 20,320
YPP – 1,100
- Nnewi South LGA:
Registered voters: 102,907
Accredited voters: 27,937
APC – 9,281
APGA – 17,286
YPP – 562
- Ogbaru LGA:
Registered voters: 188,016
Accredited voters: 30,635
APC – 3,768
APGA – 22,803
YPP – 2,268
- Onitsha North LGA:
Registered voters: 183,656
Accredited voters: 33,582
APC – 4,677
APGA – 24,225
YPP – 2,419
- Onitsha South LGA:
Registered voters: 167,078
Accredited voters: 22,936
APC – 4,156
APGA – 15,742
YPP – 638
- Anaocha LGA:
Registered voters: 124,061
Accredited voters: 28,758
APC – 5,956
APGA – 20,118
YPP – 1,223
- Idemili North LGA:
Registered voters: 246,412
Accredited voters: 36,048
APC – 6,383
APGA – 25,498
YPP – 613
- Ekwusigo LGA:
Registered voters: 88,828
Accredited voters: 24,020
APC – 2973
APGA – 18,749
YPP – 915
- Idemili South LGA:
Registered voters: 124,237
Accredited voters: 25,141
APC – 6,015
APGA – 17,224
YPP – 476
- Awka South LGA:
Registered voters: 216,611
Accredited voters: 38,374
ADC – 1,726
APC – 5,038
APGA – 27,896
YPP – 1,201
- Anambra West LGA:
Registered voters: 71,365
Accredited voters: 16,595
APC – 3,428
APGA – 9,318
YPP – 2,871
- Ihiala LGA:
Registered voters: 156,715
Accredited voters: 32,369
APC – 4,425
APGA – 23,557
YPP – 3,069
