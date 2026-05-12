A Nigerian PhD holder, Ayomide Alokun, who could not get a job has taken to the streets to protest against unemployment

He was seen with a placard where he wrote out his qualifications and sent a message to the president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Many who came across the story took to the comments to share their thoughts on the man’s predicament and unemployment

A Nigerian man, Dr Ayomide Alokun, took to the streets to protest over his unemployment.

The 27-year-old man showed off his academic qualifications in a placard he carried during his one-man protest.

A man with a PhD protests unemployment after struggling to get a job. Photo: @ayomidealokun

Source: TikTok

PhD holder protests unemployment, carries placard

Identified as @ayomidealokun on TikTok, the man’s placard showed that he had bachelor’s and master’s degrees in political science.

The man also bagged a PhD. in International Relations at 27, but unfortunately, could not get a job.

The message he sent to the president via his placard read:

“Mr President sir. Give me a job.”

He added in the caption:

“I don’t know how to do yahoo. I don’t know how to sing like Burnaboy. I don’t know how to ball like Osimhen but I have credentials.

“When we were young we were told to read our books so we can become the leaders one day. now we have all the credentials in this world, but there's no job. It's just so sad.”

He added in the comments:

“If I show you how many private universities I don apply to, even you will be shocked.”

See his TikTok video below:

Reactions as PhD holder seeks employment

Miss Jam Jam💕(PM,Hr.A) said:

"Jesus!!! So after doing political science in Bachelors you still went to Master it?"

VoltRise Solar said:

"Come learn solar installation."

JADON electronics said:

"you can be a lecturer now apply for different schools especially private universities. they pay high. information is key."

Adeyemi Ogunnaike said:

"You have a wealth of knowledge in your brain. You can start creating content by teaching us what you know on tik tok and YouTube. You are still a young man."

DARKO7G said:

"During your days in the university and service … you should have build meaning relationships and connections!"

BOBBYSAXY_AUTOS said:

"all these money wey u take good care of school u for use am start business…U for end am for ur BSC…the masters and phd was not necessary again..am sure if u had used ur masters and phd money to set up a business by now u will be doing great but it’s never too late to start…I wish u all the best."

iniester3636 said:

"One thing I always tell my daughter is think out of the box, Skull is just to give U knowledge, certificate is just an opportunity."

A Nigerian PhD takes to the streets to protest against unemployment. Photo: @ayomidealokun

Source: TikTok

Ex-NYSC member protests unemployment at Oshodi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man could not get a job months after finishing his NYSC, and stormed Oshodi bridge on a one-man protest.

The words on his placard touched the hearts of many netizens, as they shared their similar experience.

His viral post caught people’s attention and went viral on X, after someone who met him shared his story.

Source: Legit.ng