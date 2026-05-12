President Bola Tinubu has approved Nigeria’s bid to host two major CAF events following a high-level meeting with CAF President Patrice Motsepe

Nigeria is set to host the 48th CAF Ordinary General Assembly and the prestigious CAF Awards ceremony later this year

The development is being seen as a major boost for Nigerian football and the country’s growing influence in African sports administration

Nigeria is set to return to the centre of African football after President Bola Tinubu approved the country’s hosting of two major Confederation of African Football events.

The announcement followed a meeting between CAF President Patrice Motsepe and President Tinubu on the sidelines of the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, Kenya.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday met with Patrice Motsepe, president of the Confederation of African Football, during the ongoing Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, Kenya. Photo credit: CAF Media

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CAF later confirmed the meeting in a statement shared across its official X platform, revealing that discussions focused on cooperation between governments, football authorities, and the private sector in Nigeria and across Africa.

The CAF General Assembly is expected to be held in October and will bring together some of the most influential football administrators on the continent.

Present during the meeting were Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, President of the Nigeria Football Federation Ibrahim Musa Gusau, former NFF President Amaju Pinnick, and CAF Acting General Secretary Samson Adamu.

The development is already generating excitement among football stakeholders, with many describing it as another sign of Nigeria’s importance in African football affairs.

CAF General Assembly and Awards set for Nigeria

Following the talks, President Tinubu officially approved Nigeria’s proposal to host the 48th CAF Ordinary General Assembly as well as this year’s CAF Awards ceremony, the Nigeria Football Federation reports.

President Tinubu has approved Nigeria’s proposed hosting of CAF's 48th Ordinary General Assembly, as well as this year’s CAF Awards Ceremony. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziquat

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The CAF Ordinary General Assembly remains one of the biggest football administrative gatherings in Africa.

The event traditionally brings together presidents of CAF’s 54 member associations, representatives from zonal unions, senior football executives, and other influential stakeholders across the continent.

Hosting the assembly gives Nigeria an opportunity to showcase its football infrastructure, hospitality, and organisational capabilities on a continental level.

In addition to the congress, Nigeria will also host the glamorous CAF Awards ceremony later this year.

The awards ceremony celebrates the best African footballers, coaches, clubs, national teams, and officials in what has become one of the continent’s biggest sporting events.

Morocco have been the hosts in recent years including the 2024 and 2025 awards but Nigeria is now set to takeover the hosting of the prestigious CAF event.

The ceremony usually attracts football legends, current stars, global media attention, and dignitaries from across Africa and beyond.

Nigeria previously hosted the CAF Awards in January 2014 when the continent celebrated performances from the 2013 football season.

With the return of the event, many Nigerian football fans are hopeful that local stars and administrators will once again enjoy the spotlight on home soil.

Tinubu pushes regional cooperation in Africa

President Tinubu arrived in Nairobi earlier this week to participate in the Africa Forward Summit, a major continental gathering focused on economic development, infrastructure, climate resilience, trade, and innovation.

The Nigerian leader was welcomed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport by senior Kenyan government officials, including Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi.

According to the presidency, Tinubu’s participation reflects Nigeria’s commitment to stronger African cooperation and homegrown solutions to continental challenges.

Nigeria dominates 2025 CAF Awards

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s dominance in African football has once again been recognised as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) unveiled its list of nominees for the 2025 CAF Awards.

The announcement, made on Friday via CAF’s official X handle, confirmed that Nigeria has received multiple nominations across various women’s categories, a clear testament to the nation’s continued excellence on the continent.

Source: Legit.ng