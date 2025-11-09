The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Professor Charles Soludo of APGA as the winner of the Anambra 2025 governorship election

Soludo, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), polled 422,664 votes to defeat his close rivals from the APC and the YPP

The APGA candidate also defeated his contenders in all 21 local government areas in the southeast state

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Awka, Anambra state - Professor Charles Soludo, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has been declared the winner of the November 8 Anambra governorship election.

As reported by Vanguard, State Collation Officer and Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin, Prof. Edogah Omoregie, on Sunday, November 9, declared Soludo, who polled 422,664 votes, as the winner.

Professor Charles Soludo has been declared by INEC as the winner of the Anambra 2025 governorship election. Photo credit: @CCSoludo

Source: Twitter

Channels Television also noted the update.

Nicholas Nkachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) came second, with 99,445 votes.

Edoba told a gathering at the state headquarters of INEC in Awka, the state capital, where the election results were collated:

“I hereby declare that Soludo Chukwuma Charles of the APGA, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected."

The full final results, as shared by AIT, can be seen below:

The results submitted to INEC's Election Result Viewing Portal (IReV) can be viewed here.

Anambra: How Soludo won

Soludo secured 422,664 votes to trounce his closest rival, APC's Ukachukwu, who polled 99,445 votes.

Paul Chukwuma of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) came third with 37,753 votes, while John Nwosu of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) scored 8,208 votes.

George Moghalu of the Labour Party (LP) and Jude Ezenwafor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 10,576 votes and 1,401 votes, respectively.

Shortly after the results were announced, party agents present signed the result sheet.

Anambra election: Ayodele favours Soludo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, expressed strong confidence that Soludo will retain power in the 2025 Anambra state governorship election, crediting the governor's performance across key sectors.

Speaking in a video posted on his X page, Ayodele said there was no reason for the APGA to lose sleep over the polls, insisting that Soludo’s achievements in infrastructure, education, and the economy have made Anambra state better.

Source: Legit.ng