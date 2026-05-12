Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has named his toughest defenders since breaking into the limelight

The Nigerian international guided Galatasaray to win their fourth consecutive Super Lig title

The 27-year-old has played against some of the best defenders in the Italian Serie A and Ligue 1

Victor Osimhen has shared the names of the toughest defenders he has faced in Europe after helping Galatasaray win their fourth consecutive title with a win over Antalyaspor on Saturday, May 9, 2026.

Yellow-Reds beat The Scorpions 4-2 in front of their fans at Rams Park in Istanbul, coming from behind to win with a spirited second-half performance.

Antalyaspor took the lead in the 45+3 minutes through Soner Dikmen before Gabon international Mario Lemina equalised in the 56th minute.

Victor Osimhen names Calvin Bassey and Cristian Romero as the toughest defenders. Photo by: Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

The Turkish international scored a brace for the visitors in the 62nd minute before Victor Osimhen equalised for Galatasaray through a spot kick in the 66th minute, per Tribuna.

Osimhen's second goal of the night came in the 88th minute before substitute Kaan Ayhan completed the rout in the 90+5 minutes to seal the victory and secure the title, per Apa.

Osimhen names toughest opponents

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen said Fulham's Calvin Bassey and Tottenham's Cristian Romero are the toughest defenders he has faced in his footballing career.

In a viral video on X, the 27-year-old said Bassey is currently the best defender in Africa and one of the best defenders in the Premier League. He said:

“I will say, Calvin Bassey. First of all, in training. That guy is very strong. I think currently he’s actually the best defender in Africa and of course one of the best defenders in the Premier League.

Watch the video:

Osimhen said Argentine defender Romero is one of the most intelligent defenders he has faced. He said:

“Also, Romero of Spurs is actually a very intelligent defender. He gave me a hard time when we met but I think I have played a couple of world-class defenders but I think, the hardest is these two I have faced.”

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions of Victor Osimhen after naming his toughest opponents. Read below:

Victor Osimhen and Calvin Bassey during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. Photo by: FRANCK FIFE / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

@Gardibaba said:

"The folks on that site don't know Bassey is a d*mn good serious center-back, he's Apo's fast version."

@Fenerbahe828058 wrote:

"Van Dijk? Khusanov totally flopped in the City match, why didn't you mention a player from there?"

@Yusuf2077003 added:

"Calvin Bassey is the guy I want to come to Galatasaray the most, man, he wouldn't even p*ss on the spot."

@marioleminas said:

"Calvin Bassey, Singo's version turned into a center-back. He's got Apo-level defensive intelligence, a solid interceptor, as strong, fast, and good at dribbling as Singo."

Okan Buruk reacts after title win

Legit.ng previously reported that Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk reacted after his team beat Antalyaspor to win their fourth consecutive title.

Buruk praised his players for their performances and urged them to immediately start looking forward to winning it next season to make it five in a row.

Source: Legit.ng