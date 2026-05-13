Stanley Ontop claimed that Alexx Ekubo was secretly diagnosed with stage 4 liver cancer as far back as 2024, keeping the news hidden from the limelight

According to him, in a desperate bid for life, the movie star underwent a liver transplant and even briefly returned to film sets

Despite the best medical efforts, the new liver reportedly failed, leading to unavoidable complications that eventually claimed the life of the 40-year-old icon

Fresh details surrounding the reported death of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo have surfaced online.

The actor’s death had earlier thrown the entertainment industry into mourning after colleagues and fans woke up to the shocking news on Tuesday, May 12.

While many people questioned what may have led to the sudden death of the actor, filmmaker, and close associate, Stanley Ontop has now shared what he described as Alexx’s secret health battle.

Stanley Ontop discloses that Alex Ekubo was secretly diagnosed with stage 4 liver cancer as far back as 2024. Photos; Alexx Ekubo/Stanley Ontop.

Source: Instagram

In a now-trending Instagram post, Stanley alleged that Alexx Ekubo had been battling stage 4 liver cancer since 2024.

According to him, the actor quietly underwent treatment and even had a liver transplant in a bid to survive the illness.

He explained that although the movie star briefly returned to work after the procedure, complications later developed after the transplanted liver reportedly failed again.

Stanley wrote on his Instagram page:

“Alexx was diagnosed with stage 4 liver cancer in 2024. After undergoing treatment and a liver transplant, he briefly returned to work. Unfortunately, the liver failed again and complications arose, and his condition deteriorated until his passing.”

He also appealed to the public to stop spreading unverified reports about the actor’s death while asking Nigerians to respect the family’s privacy during the difficult moment.

Read Stanley's Instagram post below:

Reactions trail Alexx Ekubo's cause of death

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@stantriumph stated:

"Why are you always quick to post dead people? Just asking. I believe you never checked on him when he was alive . Rip bro"

@bintufatimconteh noted:

"So who gave you the permission to type all these? Are you a family member? Humans are really something else smfh"

@treasure_vikvik shared:

"Same liver cancer that killed my mum Omo eh what even causes this liver cancer is what I don’t know he was even lucky to have a transplant my mums own just happened in split seconds just 8months"

@only1_ellyjr wrote:

"This guy journey to the underworld started since 2 years ago.. fighting depression and his illness"

@ucheratty0 noted:

"Are you part of his family members who supposed to be addressing the public if there’s any need for that!!"

Stanley Ontop says Alexx Ekubo underwent a liver transplant, which later failed. Photos: Alexx Ekubo.

Source: UGC

Alexx Ekubo addresses those asking about marriage

Legit.ng reported that Alexx Ekubo finally replied to those asking him when he would be getting married

Recall that the movie star dissolved his engagement and marriage arrangements with his former fiancée, Fancy Acholonu.

Sharing an update from an event, the actor said, "You go just dey your own dey find money, another person go dey one corner dey reason why you never marry."

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng