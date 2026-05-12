Just In: Top Northern Presidential Aspirant Mentions 8 Things He'll Do When He Becomes President
- A top northern presidential aspirant has unveiled an eight-point security and economic reform plan, promising sweeping action against terrorism, banditry and financial crime if elected
- He argues that Nigeria’s insecurity and economic hardship are deeply interconnected and must be tackled together from day one in office
- The plan includes declaring terrorist groups, prosecuting offenders under fast-track courts, and rebuilding regional security cooperation
A leading northern presidential hopeful, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, has set out an ambitious eight-point agenda, pledging immediate and far-reaching measures to confront Nigeria’s worsening security crisis and its economic fallout if elected president.
He argued that insecurity and economic hardship are “the same problem,” explaining that rising violence directly affects food production, trade and employment, thereby deepening poverty across the country.
“When farmers cannot reach their fields, food prices rise. When traders cannot move goods, the cost of living rises. When young men cannot find work, criminal networks find recruits,” he said, adding that restoring the authority of the state was essential to breaking the cycle.
The aspirant via X stressed that his proposals are not theoretical, describing them as “immediate actions” rather than long-term campaign promises.
Eight-point plan targets terrorism, financing networks and policing reform
Outlining his proposed “Day One” agenda, he pledged to formally designate violent groups such as Yan Bindiga, ISWAP-linked syndicates and other armed networks as terrorist organisations under existing legal powers.
He also promised accelerated prosecution of bandits and kidnappers through specialised terrorism courts, arguing that delays and lenient outcomes have weakened deterrence.
The plan further includes dismantling financing networks through coordinated action by the EFCC and CBN, alongside a joint intelligence system to track ransom flows and criminal communications.
He also vowed to end federal involvement in ransom payments or negotiated amnesties with armed groups, insisting that the state must not legitimise criminality.
Other proposals include reviving the Multi-National Joint Task Force, improving intelligence coordination across security agencies, strengthening national policing capacity, and launching targeted economic recovery programmes in high-risk regions to reduce youth recruitment into crime.
FG finally declares admissions outside CAPS illegal, warns tertiary institutions of strict sanctions
He maintained that Nigeria “deserves a government that can defend its citizens” and restore confidence in state authority.
Insecurity: Obi speaks on what to do
The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has said that he will work assiduously to tackle the insecurity bedevilling Nigeria.
Obi while speaking at a meeting with some northeast stakeholders in Abuja on Monday, December 5, said that he and Datti have the best experience with the incessant attacks and insecurity in the country.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944