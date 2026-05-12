A top northern presidential aspirant has unveiled an eight-point security and economic reform plan, promising sweeping action against terrorism, banditry and financial crime if elected

He argues that Nigeria’s insecurity and economic hardship are deeply interconnected and must be tackled together from day one in office

The plan includes declaring terrorist groups, prosecuting offenders under fast-track courts, and rebuilding regional security cooperation

A leading northern presidential hopeful, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, has set out an ambitious eight-point agenda, pledging immediate and far-reaching measures to confront Nigeria’s worsening security crisis and its economic fallout if elected president.

He argued that insecurity and economic hardship are “the same problem,” explaining that rising violence directly affects food production, trade and employment, thereby deepening poverty across the country.

An eight-point plan to address security and economic challenges is unveiled by Mohammed Hayatu-Deen ahead of a presidential bid. Photo credit: @Mohayatudeen

Source: Twitter

“When farmers cannot reach their fields, food prices rise. When traders cannot move goods, the cost of living rises. When young men cannot find work, criminal networks find recruits,” he said, adding that restoring the authority of the state was essential to breaking the cycle.

The aspirant via X stressed that his proposals are not theoretical, describing them as “immediate actions” rather than long-term campaign promises.

Eight-point plan targets terrorism, financing networks and policing reform

Outlining his proposed “Day One” agenda, he pledged to formally designate violent groups such as Yan Bindiga, ISWAP-linked syndicates and other armed networks as terrorist organisations under existing legal powers.

He also promised accelerated prosecution of bandits and kidnappers through specialised terrorism courts, arguing that delays and lenient outcomes have weakened deterrence.

The plan further includes dismantling financing networks through coordinated action by the EFCC and CBN, alongside a joint intelligence system to track ransom flows and criminal communications.

He also vowed to end federal involvement in ransom payments or negotiated amnesties with armed groups, insisting that the state must not legitimise criminality.

Other proposals include reviving the Multi-National Joint Task Force, improving intelligence coordination across security agencies, strengthening national policing capacity, and launching targeted economic recovery programmes in high-risk regions to reduce youth recruitment into crime.

He maintained that Nigeria “deserves a government that can defend its citizens” and restore confidence in state authority.

Insecurity: Obi speaks on what to do

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has said that he will work assiduously to tackle the insecurity bedevilling Nigeria.

Obi while speaking at a meeting with some northeast stakeholders in Abuja on Monday, December 5, said that he and Datti have the best experience with the incessant attacks and insecurity in the country.

Source: Legit.ng