George Moghalu, candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2025 Anambra governorship election, has rejected the outcome of the poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Professor Charles Soludo the winner of the election

Reacting after the exercise, Moghalu explained that the election is a ruse and a total subversion of the people’s will

Awka, Anambra state - George Moghalu, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2025 governorship election, has rejected the result of the November 8 election.

Legit.ng reports that the LP is the party of former Anambra governor and presidential hopeful, Peter Obi.

Recall that the election produced the incumbent Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) as the winner. Governor Soludo was declared the election winner with 422,664 votes.

Edoba Omoregie, the vice-chancellor of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chief returning officer, who announced the results on Sunday, November 9, said Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was second with 99,445 votes, while the Young Progressives Party (YPP) and LP came third and fourth respectively.

Soludo also won in each of the 21 local government areas (LGAs) in the state.

LP candidate rejects Anambra election outcome

However, Moghalu stated that the election was heavily flawed.

Speaking to journalists in his Nnewi office on Sunday, November 9, after the official declaration of results, Moghalu stressed that he was dissatisfied with the conduct of the election. He alleged that several irregularities occurred during the process.

Vanguard quoted him as saying:

“I have contested in previous elections, but this one was different. The level of vote buying was alarming.”

Moghalu added:

“Once I get the full report of the election, we will analyse it and then determine our next course of action. But one thing is clear: I reject the result."

