Tension gripped parts of Anambra state on Sunday, November 9, after a viral video surfaced showing police officers attached to Governor Charles Soludo firing gunshots into the air shortly after he was declared winner of the 2025 governorship election.

Soludo wins all 21 local government areas

Anambra 2025 Poll: Tension as Video Shows Police Firing Gunshots After INEC Declares Soludo Winner

Governor Soludo, the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), coasted to a landslide victory, winning in all 21 local government areas of the state.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Soludo secured 422,664 votes to defeat his closest rival, Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 99,445 votes.

Other candidates trailed behind, including Paul Chukwuma of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) with 37,753 votes, John Nwosu of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) with 8,208 votes, George Moghalu of the Labour Party (LP) with 10,576 votes, and Jude Ezenwafor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 1,401 votes.

The State Returning Officer and Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin, Professor Omoregie Edoba, declared Soludo the winner early Sunday morning.

Gunfire at governor’s country home

Moments after the declaration, a video circulated on social media showing police operatives attached to Governor Soludo firing multiple rounds into the air at his country home in Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area.

In the footage, security operatives were seen jubilating and discharging firearms in what appeared to be a spontaneous celebration of the governor’s victory.

As of press time, the Anambra state Police Command had not issued an official statement regarding the incident.

