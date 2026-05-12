Former Kano state governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has argued that his exit from the ADC does not weaken the opposition's unity ahead of the 2027 elections

He noted that political realignments remain possible despite current divisions within opposition parties

Butterressing his point, the former governor reflected on past alliances and called for calm ahead of crucial electoral decisions

Former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has dismissed concerns that his departure from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has weakened opposition unity ahead of the 2027 general election, insisting that political realignments are still possible.

Speaking during an interview on Arise TV on Monday, May 11, Kwankwaso suggested that current divisions within the opposition camp may not be permanent and left room for future collaboration.

Ahead of the 2027 elections, Rabiu Kwankwaso says his exit from the ADC does not weaken opposition unity. Photo credit: @KwankwasoRM/@atiku

Source: Twitter

He said:

“Now, we may still work together before the election. I personally, and I think even Obi himself, decided to leave ADC not because we are fighting with Atiku or anybody there. We decided to leave that party because we realised that there are some issues,” he said

ADC exit linked to internal party challenges

Kwankwaso explained that his exit, alongside other political actors, was driven by unresolved structural issues within the ADC, which he said could affect the party’s ability to compete effectively in elections, Vanguard reported.s

He added:

“Whether they will be able to field candidates in that party or not is just a matter of time. It’s not like we had a primary election,” he said

Response to Atiku’s political remarks

His comments come in the wake of recent remarks by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who had suggested that Kwankwaso’s political influence is largely confined to Kano State and weakened further by Governor Abba Yusuf’s presence.

Atiku, who is also positioning himself for the 2027 presidential contest, had claimed broader northern dominance compared to other political figures including Kwankwaso.

Kwankwaso, however, avoided direct confrontation, instead stressing that he holds no personal grievances.

“Politics is just like a game. I’m not fighting anybody and I’m not expecting anybody to fight me. I have no issue with that. I think we are past that level now,” he said.

Kwankwaso calls for calm ahead of elections

The former governor urged political observers to avoid premature conclusions about electoral outcomes in Kano state, insisting that the real test would come at the ballot.

He said:

“Let’s wait for the election and see whether votes are split in Kano or not,” he said.

Past alliances and political cooperation recalled

Kwankwaso also reflected on his previous political relationship with Atiku, noting that he once served as northern coordinator for the former Vice President during the 2019 presidential election, Punch reported.

“There was an election in 2019 in Port Harcourt. He won the election. I was his coordinator for the north. We worked for him,” he said.

Opposition realignment speculation continues

The remarks have further fuelled speculation about possible opposition restructuring ahead of 2027, especially with emerging alliances involving the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and other political actors.

Kwankwaso’s comments suggest that while current party lines may appear divided, negotiations and strategic cooperation remain possible as the election cycle draws closer.

Kwankwaso: Why North settled for Obi

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Rabiu Kwankwaso claimed that the political leaders in the northern region carried out a deliberate assessment of political allies before they settled for Peter Obi as the most potential partner for the 2027 presidential campaign.

The former governor made the claim while dismissing concerns about the alleged power struggle between him and Obi.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng