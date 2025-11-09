Two more local government areas have been added to the winning package of Governor Charles Soludo

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship candidate is seeking re-election for a second term in office

no fewer than 16 governorship candidates from different political parties contested in the Anambra governorship election

Anambra state - Governor Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has won two more local government areas as Anambra state governorship result collation resumes.

The announcement of results began around midnight on Sunday and continued until 6 a.m., under the supervision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer and Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin, Prof. Edogah Omoregie.

Soludo wins 2 more LGs as he coast to victory Anambra governorship election. Photo credit: Charles Soludo

The INEC Returning Officer supervised the election results along with other INEC officials, party agents, and journalists.

As reported by The Punch, Soludo emerged victorious in Anambra West LGA and Ihiala LGA.

All the INEC polling officers have completed the announcement of results from the 5,718 polling units across the 21 local government areas of the state.

From the results announced, Soludo emerged victorious in all 21 local government areas in a landslide.

Labour Party’s George Moghalu loses LGA to Soludo

Recall that the Labour Party governorship candidate, George Moghalu, failed to deliver his Local Government Area (LGA), Nnewi North.

Moghalu lost Nnewi North in Saturday, November 8, 2025 gubernatorial election in Anambra State.

He contested and lost to the incumbent Governor Soludo of the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Soludo declared winner In Moghalu, 2 other candidates LGAs

Legit.ng also reported that Soludo extended his lead as he won in the home local governments of three key rivals in the Anambra governorship election.

INEC confirmed Soludo secured 20320 votes in Nnewi North while Moghalu and Chuma-Nwosu trailed far behind.

Ukachukwu also lost his Nnewi South base as Soludo polled 17286 votes against his 9281 according to collation officials.

