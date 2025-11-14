Anambra Election 2025: List of Biggest Winners and Losers
- Chukwuma Charles Soludo of APGA defeated APC’s Nicholas Ukachukwu by over 300,000 votes to win the Anambra governorship election held on Saturday, November 8
- INEC said Governor Soludo scored 422,664 votes to defeat his closest rival, Nicholas Ukachukwu of the APC, who polled 99,445 votes
- Following the much-followed gubernatorial election, Legit.ng highlights the biggest winners and losers
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
Awka, Akwa Ibom state - Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo was declared the winner of the 2025 Anambra state gubernatorial election on Sunday morning, November 9, by the INEC Returning Officer, Edoba Omoregie.
Omoregie, a professor and vice-chancellor of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), announced the result at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC’s) headquarters in Awka. He said Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) won with 422,664 votes to defeat his closest rival, Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 99,445 votes.
Soludo also won in each of the 21 local government areas (LGAs) in the state.
Here are some of the big losers and winners from the vote on November 8, 2025:
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Legit.ng Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
Losers from Anambra election 2025
George Moghalu (Labour Party)
George Moghalu, the immediate past managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), came fourth in the election.
It was an unimpressive showing, considering the popularity of Moghalu's party, the Labour Party (LP).
In fact, the Young Progressives Party (YPP) had a higher score than the LP in the Anambra election, which was not widely expected.
Peter Obi - Nigerian opposition leader
Obi, the presidential candidate of the LP in the 2023 general elections, is a former governor of Anambra state.
Many had believed his goodwill would have impacted the Anambra 2025 election and helped Moghalu to victory. However, the party failed to win a single local government.
Following the election, Governor Soludo criticised Obi’s attempts to unseat him in the November 8 election, accusing the Labour Party chieftain of frustration.
Soludo said:
“Nobody likes to lose. I can understand the pain and frustration.
"For someone who put in everything they had in the process to unseat Soludo, even though he was not on the ballot, he thought he would raise somebody’s hand to unseat Soludo. I even saw a video where he was pleading with his community not to let him down. And the election came, and he saw something he never imagined in his life.”
Winners from Anambra election 2025
Bola Tinubu
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu are Professor Soludo are political allies despite being members of different political parties.
The Nigerian leader could be said to be satisfied with the election's outcome, at least going by the statement he released.
Tinubu said:
“I commend Governor Soludo for bringing discipline, grace, brilliance, and a fresh perspective to governance in Anambra. Under him, Anambra is living up to its motto as the Light of the Nation.”
Soludo and APGA
As the declared winner, Governor Soludo is the principal beneficiary of the exercise. It was a decisive and well-earned victory.
During the campaign, the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor was intentional about selling his vision to the people and won in all 21 local government areas, securing 422,664 votes. His closest rival, Ukachukwu of the APC, polled 99,445 votes — a gap of more than 320,000 votes.
The APGA, the platform on which Soludo contested, also emerges stronger. The party retains control of the state, reinforcing its image as a regional force.
Read more on Anambra election 2025:
- Anambra’s Ballot Bazaar: Nigeria’s political economy of vote-buying
- Soludo’s big win: Top APGA chieftain reacts, sends strategic message to re-elected governor
- Bianca Ojukwu speaks out as Soludo is declared winner of Anambra governorship election 2025
Anambra: Soludo confirms councillor's assassination
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Soludo confirmed the killing of a councillor by gunmen in the just-concluded governorship election.
The late politician was shot dead at Owerre Ezukala community, Orumba South LGA, during the election.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.