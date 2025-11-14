Chukwuma Charles Soludo of APGA defeated APC’s Nicholas Ukachukwu by over 300,000 votes to win the Anambra governorship election held on Saturday, November 8

INEC said Governor Soludo scored 422,664 votes to defeat his closest rival, Nicholas Ukachukwu of the APC, who polled 99,445 votes

Following the much-followed gubernatorial election, Legit.ng highlights the biggest winners and losers

Awka, Akwa Ibom state - Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo was declared the winner of the 2025 Anambra state gubernatorial election on Sunday morning, November 9, by the INEC Returning Officer, Edoba Omoregie.

Omoregie, a professor and vice-chancellor of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), announced the result at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC’s) headquarters in Awka. He said Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) won with 422,664 votes to defeat his closest rival, Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 99,445 votes.

INEC declares Charles Soludo as the winner of the Anambra 2025 governorship election. Photos credit: @NaijaStories

Source: Twitter

Soludo also won in each of the 21 local government areas (LGAs) in the state.

Here are some of the big losers and winners from the vote on November 8, 2025:

Losers from Anambra election 2025

George Moghalu (Labour Party)

George Moghalu, the immediate past managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), came fourth in the election.

It was an unimpressive showing, considering the popularity of Moghalu's party, the Labour Party (LP).

In fact, the Young Progressives Party (YPP) had a higher score than the LP in the Anambra election, which was not widely expected.

Peter Obi - Nigerian opposition leader

Obi, the presidential candidate of the LP in the 2023 general elections, is a former governor of Anambra state.

Many had believed his goodwill would have impacted the Anambra 2025 election and helped Moghalu to victory. However, the party failed to win a single local government.

Following the election, Governor Soludo criticised Obi’s attempts to unseat him in the November 8 election, accusing the Labour Party chieftain of frustration.

Soludo said:

“Nobody likes to lose. I can understand the pain and frustration.

"For someone who put in everything they had in the process to unseat Soludo, even though he was not on the ballot, he thought he would raise somebody’s hand to unseat Soludo. I even saw a video where he was pleading with his community not to let him down. And the election came, and he saw something he never imagined in his life.”

Winners from Anambra election 2025

Bola Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu are Professor Soludo are political allies despite being members of different political parties.

The Nigerian leader could be said to be satisfied with the election's outcome, at least going by the statement he released.

President Bola Tinubu lauds Governor Charles Soludo after the Anambra 2025 election. Photo credit: @CCSoludo

Source: Twitter

Tinubu said:

“I commend Governor Soludo for bringing discipline, grace, brilliance, and a fresh perspective to governance in Anambra. Under him, Anambra is living up to its motto as the Light of the Nation.”

Soludo and APGA

As the declared winner, Governor Soludo is the principal beneficiary of the exercise. It was a decisive and well-earned victory.

During the campaign, the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor was intentional about selling his vision to the people and won in all 21 local government areas, securing 422,664 votes. His closest rival, Ukachukwu of the APC, polled 99,445 votes — a gap of more than 320,000 votes.

The APGA, the platform on which Soludo contested, also emerges stronger. The party retains control of the state, reinforcing its image as a regional force.

Read more on Anambra election 2025:

Anambra: Soludo confirms councillor's assassination

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Soludo confirmed the killing of a councillor by gunmen in the just-concluded governorship election.

The late politician was shot dead at Owerre Ezukala community, Orumba South LGA, during the election.

Source: Legit.ng