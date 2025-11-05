List of states APC, PDP are controlling ahead of Anambra guber election
- Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo is seeking re-election for a second term in the Anambra governorship election
- Legit.ng reports that the gubernatorial poll in Anambra state will hold on Saturday, November 8, 2025
- In this article, Legit.ng list the states APC and PDP are controlling ahead of Anambra guber election
Awka, Anambra state - Residents of Anambra state will storm various polling units across the state to elect a new governor on Saturday, November 8, 2025.
The APC will attempt to win the state and make it the 26th state under its control with his candidate, Nicholas Ukachukwu.
It will be a tough battle to take over power from the incumbent governor, Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).
In this article, Legit.ng listed the number of states under the control of APC and the PDP ahead of the Anambra state governorship election.
APC Controlled State
- Akwa Ibom state - Governor Umo Eno
- Bayelsa state Governor Duoye Diri
- Benue state – Governor Hyacinth Alia
- Borno State - Governor Babagana Zulum
- Cross River State - Governor Bassey Otu
- Delta State - Governor Sheriff Oborevwori
- Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru
- Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo
- Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji
- Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah
- Gombe State Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya
- Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma
- Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi
- Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani
- Katsina State Governor Dikko Umaru Radda
- Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris
- Kogi State Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo
- Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq
- Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu
- Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule
- Niger State Governor Mohammad Umar Bago
- Ogun state - Governor Dapo Abiola
- Ondo state - Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa
- Sokoto state - Governor Ahmad Aliyu
- Yobe state - Governor Mai Mala Bun
PDP Controlled States
- Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri
- Bauchi State Governor Bala Muhammed
- Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke
- Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde
- Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang
- Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara
- Taraba State Governor Agbu Kefas
- Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal
ADC reacts to Soludo’s cash for votes pledge
Recall that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) reacted to Governor Soludo's alleged cash-for-votes pledge.
Governor Soludo had promised a cash reward to members of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) who deliver their ward.
Legit.ng reports that Governor Soludo is seeking re-election in the forthcoming Saturday, November 8, governorship election in Anambra state.
Anambra guber election: Peter Obi mentions personal interest
Legit.ng also reported that Peter Obi has commented on the forthcoming Saturday, November 8, 2025, governorship election in Anambra state.
The 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate has called for peaceful and transparent electoral process.
The former Anambra state governorship revealed his personal interest as residents step out to elect the next governor of the state.
