Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo is seeking re-election for a second term in the Anambra governorship election

Legit.ng reports that the gubernatorial poll in Anambra state will hold on Saturday, November 8, 2025

Awka, Anambra state - Residents of Anambra state will storm various polling units across the state to elect a new governor on Saturday, November 8, 2025.

The APC will attempt to win the state and make it the 26th state under its control with his candidate, Nicholas Ukachukwu.

It will be a tough battle to take over power from the incumbent governor, Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

In this article, Legit.ng listed the number of states under the control of APC and the PDP ahead of the Anambra state governorship election.

APC Controlled State

Akwa Ibom state - Governor Umo Eno

Bayelsa state Governor Duoye Diri

Benue state – Governor Hyacinth Alia

Borno State - Governor Babagana Zulum

Cross River State - Governor Bassey Otu

Delta State - Governor Sheriff Oborevwori

Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo

Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah

Gombe State Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma

Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi

Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani

Katsina State Governor Dikko Umaru Radda

Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris

Kogi State Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule

Niger State Governor Mohammad Umar Bago

Ogun state - Governor Dapo Abiola

Ondo state - Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa

Sokoto state - Governor Ahmad Aliyu

Yobe state - Governor Mai Mala Bun

PDP Controlled States

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri

Bauchi State Governor Bala Muhammed

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara

Taraba State Governor Agbu Kefas

Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal

ADC reacts to Soludo’s cash for votes pledge

Recall that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) reacted to Governor Soludo's alleged cash-for-votes pledge.

Governor Soludo had promised a cash reward to members of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) who deliver their ward.

Legit.ng reports that Governor Soludo is seeking re-election in the forthcoming Saturday, November 8, governorship election in Anambra state.

