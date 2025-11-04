Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has nominated the current Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice of Enugu State, Dr. Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh, as a minister.

Tinubu asked the Senate to confirm Udeh as a minister of the Federal Republic.

As reported by Leadership, Tinubu’s request was conveyed in a letter sent to the Nigerian Senate.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio read the letter during the plenary session on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

“I am pleased to forward to the Senate the nomination of Dr. Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, for confirmation as Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Udeh is expected to replace Geoffrey Uche Nnaji, who recently resigned as the Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology.

Nnaji is from Enugu state.

President Tinubu expressed hope that the Senate would give the nomination its “usual expeditious consideration.”

Akpabio referred the request to the Committee of the Whole for immediate deliberation after reading Tinubu's letter.

