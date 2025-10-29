Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has exercised his instrument of presidential prerogative of mercy (grant of pardon).

President Tinubu granted clemency to some Nigerians after the name of Maryam Sanda was removed from the list.

Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to President Tinubu, shared the list of the lucky individuals via his X handle @aonanuga1956

President Bola Tinubu granted a pardon to 15 persons.

Tinubu grants pardon to 15 persons

1. Mrs Anastasia Daniel Nwaobia

2. Barr. Hussaini Alhaji Umar

3. Ayinla Saadu Alanamu

4. Hon. Farouk M. Lawan

5. Herbert Macaulay

6. Major General Mamman Jiya Vatsa

7. Ken Saro Wiwa

8. Saturday Dobee

9. Nordu Eawo

10. Daniel Gbooko

11. Paul Levera

12. Felix Nuale

13. Baribor Bera

14. Barinem Kiobel

15. John Kpuine

This Instrument may be cited as the Instrument of Presidential Prerogative of Mercy (Grant of Pardon), 2025.

Death sentence commuted to life imprisonment

(1) Emmanuel Baba

(2) Abubakar Usman

(3) Khalifa Umar

(4) Mohammed Umar

This Instrument may be cited as the Instrument of Presidential Prerogative of Mercy (Commutation of Death Sentence to Life Imprisonment), 2025.

President Tinubu granted clemency to 15 persons in accordance with section 175 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999

Persons granted clemency

1. Oroka Michael Chibueze 2. Adesanya Olufemi Paul

3. Daniel Bodunwa

4. Hamza Abubakar

5. Buhari Sani

6. Mohammed Musa

7. Muharazu Abubakar

8. Ibrahim Yusuf

9. Saad Ahmed Madaki

10. Ex-Corporal Michael Bawa

11. Richard Ayuba

12. Adam Abubakar

13. Emmanuel Yusuf

14. Chinedu Stanley

15. Johnny Ntheru Udor

This Instrument may be cited as the Instrument of Presidential Prerogative of Mercy (Grant of Clemency), 2025.

Nigerians react as Tinubu removes Maryam Sanda's name

@thekanoblog

Presidential pardon should not be a reward for the powerful. Until justice means the same for the rich and the poor, Nigeria will keep forgiving corruption and punishing poverty. #ReformTheSystem #Nigeria.

@nubiudodo

In the first place, who are those that compiled the initial list? Who reviewed it and recommended it to the president to table before the National Council of States for ratification?

@phrankangel

So you and your boss needed public outrage to realise that pardoning drug traffickers and kidnappers was madness? This isn’t leadership — it’s trial and error with 200 million lives at stake. A government that thinks through backlash instead of principle is a danger to the nation. #NigeriaDeservesBetter

