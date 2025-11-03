Ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar said Anambra will open the chapter of a new beginning, 'where the ADC would bring lasting prosperity and peace to Nigeria'

The 2025 Anambra governorship election will take place on Saturday, November 8, to elect the governor of the state

Incumbent APGA governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo is in the race, seeking a second consecutive term

FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, has asked the people of Anambra to "end the era of poor governance in the state".

Atiku made this call in a statement he released on Sunday, November 2, and shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle.

In the release, the former Vice President also accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of being notorious for "snatching and running away with" the electorate's mandate, calling on all well-meaning Anambra indigenes to resist it.

Legit.ng reports that Anambra is governed by Prof. Charles Soludo, a chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). The APC has never won a gubernatorial election in the state.

Atiku said:

"The Anambra state governorship election next weekend is one in the number of off-cycle elections according to the country’s election timetable. But, rather than being like any other, the election to elect the next governor of Anambra state on November 8 offers a unique opportunity to end the era of poor governance in the state, in addition to ensuring that the ruling All Progressive Congress does not get the chance of practicing its notoriety of snatching and running away with the mandate of the people."

The APC has not officially responded to Atiku's allegation as of the time of this report.

Atiku throws challenge to INEC chairman

The opposition leader added:

"The election next weekend calls our consciousness to a moment when we must rally round the candidate of the African Democratic Congress, Nwosu Chima John and Nwobu Geoffrey Ndubisi to lead Anambra state to a new era of prosperity and economic stability.

"The election is also an opportunity for the electoral umpire under the leadership of Prof Joash Amupitan (new chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission), to prove to the world that it has turned a new page, and that the integrity of our election would not be sacrificed for the satisfaction of the ruling party."

Atiku throws weight behind ADC

Furthermore, Atiku urged Anambra voters to elect John Nwosu, the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), for the 2025 Anambra governorship election.

Atiku adds:

"It is therefore important that every registered voter in Anambra not only determines to vote, but must mobilise huge support for the candidate of the ADC."

