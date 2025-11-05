Voting will give the people of Anambra the chance to create positive change in their communities

In Nigeria, governors are the No.1 citizens of the respective states and are voted into power by the electorate, just like every other elective office seeker

There is a process before a governor attains his or her seat; for this reason, Legit.ng explains how Nigerians vote for their state governors

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections and governance in Nigeria.

Awka, Anambra state - An off-cycle poll will be held in Anambra state on Saturday, November 8, 2024.

With incumbent Governor Charles Soludo’s tenure expected to end in March 2026, no fewer than 2,802,790 registered voters will cast their ballots in the forthcoming poll.

Nigerians go to the polls in the Anambra 2025 off-cycle election.

The off-schedule election will be conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Anambra, a state in Nigeria's south-east geopolitical zone.

In the present system, elections are the means of choosing representatives in Nigeria.

Voting in the colossal African country started in 1959 with different political parties. It is a method of choosing leaders where the citizens have franchise rights.

Nigeria, which has 36 states plus the federal capital territory (FCT), operates a multi-party system. Presently, there are about five prominent parties: the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the Labour Party (LP), and the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

How do you become a state governor in Nigeria?

Chapter six of the 1999 constitution of Nigeria, as amended, sets the requirements to hold the office of governor.

Per the rules, a governor must:

Be a natural-born citizen of Nigeria.

Be at least 35 years old.

Be a member of a registered political party and must be promoted by that political party.

Must possess at least the West Africa School Certificate (WAEC) or its equivalent.

Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo of Anambra state, an APGA chieftain, concludes his first term in March 2026.

Selection process of governor in Nigeria

Gubernatorial candidate's eligibility

The governor is directly elected by the eligible voters through a registered political party to a four-year term and is one of only two elected state officers, the other being the deputy governor.

How is governorship election in Nigerian states conducted?

The governor of a Nigerian state is elected using a modified two-round system.

To be elected in the first round, a candidate must receive the plurality of the vote and over 25% of the vote in at least two-thirds of state local government areas (LGAs).

How to vote

Citizens of Nigeria who are 18 years and above can vote within Nigerian territories.

Legit.ng reports that it is their (citizens') civic responsibility to be involved in electing their country's leaders.

Below is a simple procedure shared by INEC for intending voters to follow:

Although the above were shared during the general elections earlier in 2023, it is still useful and applicable to the coming off-cycle poll.

