Ahead of the November 8 governorship election in Anambra state, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide have unveiled plans to tackle voter apathy among voters in the state.

Speaking with Legit.ng on Saturday, October 31, the president of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation in Anambra state, Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu, maintained that voters in the state, especially youths, constituting about fifty percent of the voting population, were always reluctant to cast their votes during elections.

Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu gave the indication during a parley with the Village Chairmen Forum held at the ASTUC Hall, Old Government House, Awka. The meeting was attended by executive members of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Anambra state chapter, alongside village chairmen delegates from the 21 local government areas of the state.

Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu told Legit.ng that the meeting was aimed at brainstorming ways to improve governance in Anambra through the Forum. He said one key focus was encouraging every eligible voter to turn out on November 8 to exercise their franchise, noting that failure to do so would deny them the right to choose their preferred leader.

He disclosed that the leadership of the sociocultural organisation would serve as an observer during the election and would also open a situation room at its office in Awka to monitor the election. He further urged Ndi Anambra to come out en masse to cast their votes, as the election promises to be the most peaceful in the state's history.

According to him, the village chairmen would play a key role in the forthcoming election by working with Ohanaeze Ndigbo to ensure a peaceful process. He urged the forum to mobilise all eligible voters in Anambra to come out on election day and cast their ballots to curb voter apathy.

He said, "Voter apathy poses a serious threat to democracy, undermining the legitimacy of elected officials and the overall electoral system. Village chairmen should take advantage of their local influence and networks to reach out to community members and encourage their proper participation in the forthcoming Anambra governorship election by organising workshops, town hall meetings, and information campaigns. This can significantly promote public awareness regarding the importance of every vote."

Okpalaezeukwu reiterated that this collaboration should focus on demystifying the voting process, addressing common concerns such as security on election day, the integrity of the electoral system, and the tangible benefits of civic engagement. He urged community leaders to tap into the cultural values of the Igbo people that promote active participation in shaping the future of Anambra state.

Village chairmen pledge to boost youth voting

Responding, the coordinating chairman of Anambra village chairmen forum, Mazi Osita Ozalagba, who spoke on behalf of the village chairmen forum, commended Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Anambra state chapter, for the initiative, and promised to work with the Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation to achieve the objective of reducing voter apathy among voters.

He assured Ohanaeze Ndigbo that the forum would take a proactive stance in addressing the issue of voter apathy in the upcoming governorship election scheduled for November 8.

Meanwhile, in a chat with Legit.ng, Ozalagba said,

"Voting is a fundamental civic duty that shapes the future of any society. By encouraging participation in the electoral process, local leaders can help ensure that the voices of their people are heard and represented in governance."

"Previous elections in Anambra state have always witnessed very low voter turnout. Historically, many eligible voters have felt disillusioned or unmotivated due to perceived corruption, lack of trust in the electoral process, and inadequate candidate engagement. But by working together with Ohanaeze Ndigbo, we hope to reinvigorate interest in the upcoming election."

"Again, the youth demographic represents a significant proportion of the electorate, but often exhibits low turnout rates. But empowering younger voters through education about their rights and the voting process can have a transformative impact on turnout. Collaborating with Ohaneze Ndigbo, which has a strong youth engagement strategy, could amplify our outreach efforts."

In the light of insecurity and concerns surrounding electoral violence in some parts of the state, Ozalagba stressed the need for a secure voting environment. He also noted that when community leaders take an active role in advocating for voter engagement, it would help reduce voter apathy among the people.

