Peter Obi has commented on the forthcoming Saturday, November 8, 2025, governorship election in Anambra state

The 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate has called for peaceful and transparent electoral process

The former Anambra state governorship revealed his personal interest as residents step out to elect the next governor of the state

Anambra state - The 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has called for a peaceful, free and fair election in the forthcoming Saturday, November 8, 2025.

Obi said his personal interest is to have a peaceful process before, during, and after the election.

He urged the residents to turn out in mass and exercise their democratic and civil rights.

As reported by The Punch, he stated this while addressing journalists at his residence in Agulu, Anaocha Local Government Area on Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

Obi urged political actors to respect the rule of law and prioritise the state’s peace and security,

The former Anambra governor stressed that politicians must pursue their interests within the confines of the law.

“My interest in this Anambra 2025 governorship election is a peaceful process before, during, and after the exercise. I want a peaceful, free and fair election. This election is for Ndi-Anambra, and anyone who wins, wins for the development of the state.

“All the contestants, including the incumbent governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress and my party’s candidate, Chief George Moughalu of the Labour Party, are my friends.

“But I will vote for the candidate of my party, and I urged every other voter-card-carrying resident in Anambra State to go out and vote for the candidate of their choice.”

Anambra guber election: Police warn IPOB, ESN, others

Recall that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) issued a serious warning to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the Eastern Security Network (ESN), and others.

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, said every non-state actor should steer clear of the Anambra state governorship poll.

Legit.ng reports that the Anambra state governorship election will hold on Saturday, November 3, 2025.

ADC reacts to Soludo’s cash for votes pledge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported the African Democratic Congress (ADC) reacted to Governor Charles Soludo's alleged cash-for-votes pledge.

Governor Soludo had promised a cash reward to members of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) who deliver their ward.

Legit.ng reports that Governor Soludo is seeking re-election in the forthcoming Saturday, November 8, governorship election in Anambra state.

