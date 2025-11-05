Four Anambra governorship hopefuls entered the race with only secondary school certificates

Documents submitted to INEC show they registered using WAEC, NECO, SSCE, or GCE qualifications

Their academic profiles have sparked fresh conversations about eligibility and leadership standards in the state

Four candidates vying for the governorship seat in Anambra State officially registered using only secondary school-level qualifications, according to documents submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The candidates listed below presented either WAEC, NECO, or equivalent certificates as their highest academic credentials.

Candidates submitted WAEC, NECO, SSCE for Anambra governorship election

• Onyeeze Chidi Charles submitted a Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) result.

• Nweke Ezechukwu Japhet presented a West African Examinations Council (WAEC) certificate.

• Ifemeludike Chioma Grace submitted a West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) result.

• Ukachukwu Nicholas registered with a WAEC General Certificate of Education (GCE).

Anambra election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed that the Anambra State governorship election will take place on Saturday, November 8, 2025.

The off-cycle poll is expected to be one of the most closely watched elections in Nigeria this year, with sixteen political parties fielding candidates to contest for the top seat in the state.

According to INEC, over 2.8 million voters are registered to participate in the election, marking a significant increase from previous cycles.

The commission has assured the public of its readiness, revealing that more than 3,000 vehicles and 83 speedboats will be deployed to ensure the smooth transportation of personnel and materials across the state’s diverse terrain.

Campaign activities officially began in June 2025 following the release of the final list of candidates. Political observers say the race is likely to be shaped by voter turnout, regional mobilisation, and the credibility of the candidates.

Anambra Central, in particular, is expected to play a decisive role in the final outcome.

Security agencies have also pledged to maintain peace and order throughout the election period. As the countdown continues, residents and stakeholders are watching closely, hoping for a transparent and peaceful process that reflects the will of the people.

Where is Anambra state located?

Anambra State is located in southeastern Nigeria and is known for its vibrant economy, rich culture, and strong educational heritage.

Its capital, Awka, serves as the administrative centre, while Onitsha and Nnewi are major commercial and industrial hubs.

The state is predominantly inhabited by the Igbo ethnic group and has a reputation for entrepreneurship and innovation. Anambra is bordered by Delta, Imo, Enugu, and Kogi states. It plays a key role in Nigeria’s political landscape and has produced notable leaders across various sectors.

Agriculture, trade, and manufacturing are central to its economy, with growing interest in technology and youth development.

Anambra guber election: Police issue warning to IPOB, ESN, others

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Inspector General of Police ( IGP) Kayode Egbetokun has warned the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the Eastern Security Network (ESN), and other non-state actors to steer clear of the Saturday, November 8, governorship election in Anambra state.

Egbetokun said any attempt to disrupt the exercise “shall invite an immediate, coordinated and overwhelming law enforcement response.”

He gave the warning during the signing of a Peace Accord by 16 political parties participating in the election on Monday, November 3, 2025.

