Governor Charles Soludo was moved to tears when market women donated N50,000 to support his campaign

The governor was in Idemili South council area for a campaign rally on Thursday, October 30, ahead of the state's November 8 poll

The market women happily said they were direct beneficiaries of Soludo's free education, free medicare, among others

Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo was literally moved to tears on Thursday, October 30, 2025, when a number of market women in Idemili South local government area of Anambra state donated fifty thousand naira (N50,000) to support his reelection campaign.

Soludo was in Ojoto, headquarters of Idemili South LGA, in continuation of his campaign rallies ahead of the crucial November 8 governorship election, when a number of petty traders, mainly elderly women, came up to the podium to announce a cash donation of N50,000, which they handed over to the governor.

The women said that history would not be fair to them if they failed to do something to support the governor's campaigns, after enjoying the governor's free education, free medicare policies for women and children, as well as good roads and other democracy dividends the governor extended to Anambra residents.

They further assured the governor that, besides donating money, they would also mobilise their households and friends to support him with their votes on election day.

Soludo, who could not hide his emotion, thanked the women for the surprise support and assured them of better days ahead.

He said, "What's happening presently in our campaigns is unprecedented. Individuals and communities have taken over our campaigns - paying the bills, sponsoring campaigns and rallies themselves. Today, market women and petty traders have joined."

"This indicates that our government is not sleeping. I believe we're working hard, and people are happy. Let me tell you, you've not seen anything yet. The next four years will witness massive transformation. We're going to redouble our efforts, and after the next four years, you'll not recognise the state again."

He thanked the women, as well as others, who have continued to support his campaigns, and promised not to let Anambra state down.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng correspondent, leader of the market women who donated N50,000 to Governor Soludo’s re-election campaign, Mrs. Odiuko, explained the key reasons behind their contribution despite their limited means of livelihood.

She said, "Soludo has given free education to our children to reduce our financial burden in accessing education for our children. Again, we get free antenatal care and free delivery in government hospitals, courtesy of the governor. So, what we donate is nothing compared to what we have been benefiting from his government."

"Again, our donation to Soludo is more than just financial support; it represents our collective endorsement of Soludo's policies that have directly affected our lives. The free education and healthcare initiatives are particularly beneficial to everybody in Anambra state, and Idemili South LGA in particular."

She expressed the women's readiness to also invest their time and money to ensure that Soludo gets massive votes in Idemili South.

Governor seeks higher turnout from Idemili South voters

Earlier in his speech, the governor, who thanked Idemili South stakeholders and people for their continued support, regretted that the council area had continued to lag in shunning out votes to the ruling party, despite their large voting strength.

The governor said, "From records, Idemili South has not done well in terms of shunning out massive votes despite their strong voting population. I'm pleading with you, this time, let's come out and vote. We've not won when you've not come out to vote."

"Come November 8, governorship election day, while coming out to vote, come out with your families and friends, so that they'll also cast their own votes. This is why our party decided to hold a voting competition. We want to know which areas will record a higher voter participation rate. Any community that increases its participation rate in the voting will be rewarded."

Responding, the chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship campaign council in Idemili South LGA, Hon. Ikenna Iyiegbu, assured the governor of his people's readiness to strongly support his re-election.

He said, "Idemili South shall support Mr. Governor to complete the next four years for several reasons. One is to make sure he completes the numerous works he has in hand. Two is that after the governor's second tenure, the governorship will come to Anambra Central, which is our own area. If Soludo did not win, the rotation arrangement would have been distorted, and we wouldn't know when the slot would come to us again."

He praised the governor's transformative leadership and promised that the council area would surprise him with massive votes come November 8.

Member representing Idemili South at the Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Ebuka Igwe, also recognised the governor's giant strides in the state, and in Idemili South in particular, and assured of his personal contribution to ensure the success of the governor and his party in the area.

Mayor of Idemili South LGA, who doubles as the co-chairman of the APGA governorship campaign council in Idemili South, Hon. (Mrs) Amaka Obi, said that November 8 is a payback day for Governor Soludo because of his numerous good works in communities across Idemili South.

She said, "Mr. Governor, November 8 is a day we shall pay you back for many developmental projects you did across Anambra and Idemili South LGA in particular. You executed all these projects without borrowing any money from anywhere. This is the payback time, and our people shall speak with one voice."

Oba community pledges 30,000 votes for Soludo

Also in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng correspondent, the President General of Oba Patriotic Union, admitted that his community used to be backward in the state's electoral process, but expressed that his people have decided to speak with one voice come November 8.

He said, "Presently, something unprecedented is happening in my community - this is the influx of stakeholders into APGA just because of one man, Soludo - because of what he has done in Anambra state in general and Oba community in particular. Come November 8, support of Oba people for Soludo is going to be massive. Oba people have promised to deliver as many as 30,000 votes to him, and we stand by our promise."

The chairman of Anambra State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB), Dr. Vera Nwadinobi, also expressed her readiness to support the governor.

She said, "My assurance is that all the towns in Idemili South - all the towns here are ready for Soludo. We'll mobilize our people, including teachers, market women, and youths, and they're ready to cast their votes for APGA and Soludo. We shall also protect our votes to make sure the victory is sustained."

Also, in a chat with Legit.ng correspondent, APGA stakeholder in the council area, Hon. Chijioke Eruchalu, said that come November 8, the people would make a very bold statement in appreciation of what the governor has done for our people.

The Speaker of Idemili South Congress of Councilors, Rt. Hon. Ernest Ezeonyim also noted that come November 8, 2025, Soludo would return to the Anambra Government House to complete the good work he started.

He said, "In 2021, when Soludo was contesting for governorship, Idemili South did not give him bulk votes. But this time around, we're supporting him one hundred percent, so that he can go back to complete all the good works he started."

Coordinator of a political group, "Youths Earnestly Seek Soludo" (YESS), Hon. Marcel Igwilo; Chieftain of APGA in Ojoto Ward, Hon. Eligbo Okwudili Anthony (Ogazi Ojoto); and the Special Assistant to the Governor on Digital Security, Hon. Chigbo JohnChristopher, who also spoke to Legit.ng, noted that Governor Soludo did well in his first tenure and deserves to be re-elected.

Other stakeholders of APGA in the area: Hon. Eruchalu Chijioke, Prince Dozie Okafor, Ozo Okechukwu Chibueze, and Hon. Ejike Chinonso, speaking with Legit.ng reiterated their readiness to mobilise support for APGA and Soludo in their respective localities.

During the ceremony, some communities in the council area donated money for Soludo's re-election campaign. Ojoto community gave Soludo thirty million naira (N30m) in cheque; Akwukwu community donated N20m; while the newly recruited teachers in the state under the platforms of Post Primary School Service Commission (PPSSC) and the Anambra State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB) donated eight hundred and twenty-five thousand naira.

Source: Legit.ng