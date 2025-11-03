Presidential aide, Daniel Bwala, has reacted to US President Donald Trump’s warning of potential US military action over alleged Christian genocide

The Special Adviser on Policy Communication to President Bola Tinubu mentioned what the United States government must do before military action

Legit.ng reports that President Trump declared Nigeria a “country of particular concern” over the Christians genocide claim

FCT, Abuja - Daniel Bwala, the Special Adviser on Policy Communication to President Bola Tinubu, said the United States must secure Tinubu’s approval for military action in Nigeria.

Bwala said it would be diplomatically unacceptable for the US to undertake any military operation in Nigeria without the explicit consent of the federal government.

The presidential aide insisted that any such action would only be legitimate if done jointly with the Nigerian government.

Bwala said Nigeria remains a sovereign nation and that any form of foreign intervention in its internal security issues must be collaborative and respectful of its territorial integrity.

As reported by The Punch, he stated this while speaking in an interview with the BBC World Service on Monday, November 3, 2025.

Responding to Trump’s warning of potential US military involvement, he said:

“If it’s a joint operation with Nigeria, that’s acceptable. But diplomatically, it is wrong to invade a sovereign nation without collaboration—especially one that remains a strategic partner in the fight against insecurity.

“Unilateral intervention only happens when there is evidence that a government is complicit in a crisis. That is certainly not the case in Nigeria.”

Bwala dismissed claims of a “Christian genocide” in Nigeria, stating that Trump’s comments were largely misinterpreted.

According to Bwala, insecurity in the country affects citizens across religious lines.

The presidential aide expressed confidence that the matter would be clarified when Tinubu meets with Trump in the coming days.

Trump speaks on deploying military forces

Recall that Trump suggested possible US troop deployment or air strikes in Nigeria after listing the country as a “Country of Particular Concern.”

He insisted Christians were being killed in large numbers and vowed the US would not “allow that to happen.”

President Tinubu rejected Trump’s claims, saying Nigeria upheld religious freedom and was tackling insecurity affecting all citizens.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Trump said he has ordered the Defence Department to prepare for possible military action in Nigeria as he continues to accuse the nation of not doing enough to stem violence against Christians.

Trump said the United States would “immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria” and warned the government there to “move fast.”

The Nigerian presidency reacted, saying Trump has assisted the African nation "a lot" by authorising the sale of arms to Nigeria, and President Tinubu has adequately utilised the opportunity in the fight against terrorism."

