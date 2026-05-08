Former President Goodluck Jonathan has told the Federal High Court to dismiss the suit seeking to stop him from contesting in the 2027 elections

Jonathan told the court while responding to the suit which was filed by a lawyer identified a Johnmary Jideobi on Friday, May 8

This came amid the calls on the former president by some groups to join the 2027 elections, a development that has generated mixed reactions from Nigerians

Goodluck Jonathan, the former president of Nigeria, has challenged the suit seeking to stop him from taking part in the 2027 presidential election. Jonathan reacted to the suit, which was filed by a lawyer identified as Johnmary Jideobi on Friday, May 8.

The former president, through his lawyer, Chris Uche, SAN, told Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja, when the case was called for hearing.

Goodluck Jonathan tells court to dismiss suit seeking his disqualification in 2027 Photo Credit: @GEJonathan

Source: Twitter

Jonathan told the trial court that a letter of conditional appearance, a notice of preliminary objection, a counter affidavit and a written address had been filed on Tuesday, May 5. He then urged the court to dismiss the case.

He explained that he came to know about the case through the media, which influenced the need to file their processes because of the importance of the matter, which was about his eligibility as a former president to contest in the 2027 general elections.

The SAN expressed regret that the suit was filed by a lawyer who should have known better that the matter had earlier been decided by the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal. Earlier, the prosecuting counsel, Ndubuisi Ukpai, told the court that the matter was for mention, but he was just being served by the processes of the former president. He said he would need more time to respond.

Nigerians react to Jonathan 2027 calls

This is coming amid the called on the former president to join the 2027 presidential race, a development that has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Okpanachi Sulieman said Jonathan should maintain his position as elder statesman:

"Jonathan should respect himself and stop allowing himself to be use by Tinubu. Enough of nonsense. The respect we have for him and we have given him should be enough for him to respect himself. If he want us to remind him insecurity and everything that happened during his regime."

Nigerians react as Goodluck Jonathan urged to join the 2027 race Photo Credit: @GEJonathan

Source: Twitter

Jules Eby said the former president had been sworn in twice:

"Someone needs to give Goodluck Jonathan a mirror and a copy of the 1999 Constitution. He is constitutionally barred from running, having been sworn in as president twice. He should go sit down somewhere before he loses the little reputation he has left."

Addel said Jonathan cannot defeat President Bola Tinubu:

"If Jonathan comes back to contest again he would still lose woefully. This ship has moved already and Nigeria is on a new wave."

Anthony predicted Jonathan's defeat if he contests:

"All these are planned, but he will disgrace himself. He will not get up to 2 million votes."

You can read more comments on X here:

Shehu Sani explains Jonathan's mistakes

Legit.ng earlier reported that former President Goodluck Jonathan has been faulted for being the architect of his own defeat in the 2015 presidential election.

Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna Central senator in the Eighth Senate, made the claim while speaking in an interview recently.

According to Senator Sani, there are three things that former President Jonathan did that President Bola Tinubu or any other president cannot do, and he mentioned them.

Source: Legit.ng