National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu meets service chiefs and intelligence heads in Abuja amid U.S. threats of possible military action in Nigeria

The meeting follows President Donald Trump’s directive to prepare for “fast and vicious” attacks if alleged Christian killings persist

Ribadu is expected to brief top editors and media executives after the session to clarify Nigeria’s stance on the genocide allegations

National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu on Monday convened an emergency security meeting with service chiefs and heads of intelligence agencies in Abuja.

The gathering came amid growing tension following U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent warning about possible American military action in Nigeria.

Details of the closed-door session were not immediately disclosed, but Punch reported that it was called to assess national security implications arising from Trump’s remarks and to coordinate Nigeria’s official response.

Security summit amid U.S. invasion threat

The U.S. President had over the weekend directed what he called the “Department of War” to prepare for potential operations in Nigeria, alleging that Christians were being subjected to genocide.

Trump said Washington would suspend all aid to Nigeria if the government failed to stop what he described as the killing of Christians in parts of the country.

Trump wrote on his Truth Social account that:

“If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the USA will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now-disgraced country, ‘guns-a-blazing,’ to completely wipe out the Islamic terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities.”

He added that any possible U.S. attack “will be fast, vicious, and sweet,” claiming the move would defend Christians from “terrorist thugs.”

Ribadu to brief editors after meeting

Following the high-level meeting, Ribadu is expected to brief senior journalists and media executives on the outcome and the government’s position regarding the American threats.

Earlier, the Director-General of the National Orientation Agency, Lanre Issa-Onilu, confirmed that the NSA and security chiefs would jointly address the media to “provide adequate response to the allegations of genocide” and outline measures being taken to ensure internal stability.

The federal government has already dismissed the genocide claim as false and politically driven, insisting that Nigeria remains committed to protecting all citizens regardless of faith or ethnicity.

The closed-door deliberation marks the first major internal response to the controversial statement that has stirred global diplomatic attention.

