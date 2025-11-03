Trump suggested possible US troop deployment or air strikes in Nigeria after listing the country as a “Country of Particular Concern”

He insisted Christians were being killed in large numbers and vowed the US would not “allow that to happen”

President Tinubu rejected Trump’s claims, saying Nigeria upheld religious freedom and was tackling insecurity affecting all citizens

A circulating video has shown former United States President Donald Trump suggesting the possibility of deploying American troops or carrying out air strikes in Nigeria, following his recent decision to designate the country as a “Country of Particular Concern” over alleged persecution of Christians.

Journalist asks about military options

In the video, a journalist asked Trump whether he envisaged “US boots on the ground or air strikes in Nigeria.”

Responding, Trump said:

“Could be, I mean a lot of things. I envisage a lot of things. They are killing record numbers of Christians in Nigeria and they have other countries very bad also. You know that.

“That part of the world, very bad. They are killing Christians and killing them in very large numbers. We are not going to allow that to happen.”

Trump says Christianity ‘facing existential threat’

Furthermore, Trump recently declared Nigeria a “Country of Particular Concern”, accusing the government of failing to protect Christians from extremist attacks in the northern part of the country.

In a statement shared via the White House X handle on Friday, 31 October 2025, he said:

“Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter. I am hereby making Nigeria a ‘COUNTRY OF PARTICULAR CONCERN’, but that is the least of it. When Christians, or any such group, are sl@ughtered like is happening in Nigeria, something must be done.”

Trump also directed the US Department of Defence to “prepare for potential military action in Nigeria” if the Nigerian government “continues to allow the killing of Christians,” and announced an immediate halt to US assistance and aid to the country.

According to Reuters, the former US president said America may “very well go into that now disgraced country, guns-a-blazing,” vowing to “wipe out the Islamic terrorists.”

Tinubu rejects Trump’s claims

President Bola Tinubu strongly rejected Trump’s comments, insisting Nigeria remains a secular and democratic nation committed to protecting religious freedom.

Reacting in a post on Saturday, 1 November, Tinubu said:

“Nigeria stands firmly as a democracy governed by constitutional guarantees of religious liberty.”

He added that his administration has been engaging leaders of both faiths and is determined to end insecurity affecting “all communities and religions.”

MURIC speaks on who betrayed Tinubu to Trump

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has tackled the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) for what it described as betrayal of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This statement is coming on the heels of the United States’ recent designation of Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” (CPC). US President Donald Trump recently reinstated Nigeria on the religious freedom watchlist, alleging targeted attacks against Christians.

MURIC says the move stemmed from petitions submitted by some Christian leaders to US authorities, a development it strongly condemned, Vanguard reported.

