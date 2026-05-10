Beneficiaries of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund in Anambra State have endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term, citing his educational reforms

The students donated ₦10.7m towards the purchase of Tinubu’s expression of interest form as a gesture of gratitude

The endorsement event at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University also saw praise for Governor Chukwuma Soludo and other stakeholders supporting youth empowerment

Beneficiaries of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) in Anambra State have publicly endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term in office.

The students highlighted the loan scheme’s role in improving access to higher education and easing financial pressures on young Nigerians.

Anambra students endorse Tinubu as they donate ₦10.7m for his 2027 interest form. Photo credit: officialABAT/x

Source: Twitter

According to PUNCH, during a presentation at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam campus, on Friday, the Chairman of the National Association of Nigerian Students Joint Campus Council in Anambra State, Ifeanyichukwu Chukwuemeka, described the gesture as a mark of gratitude for Tinubu’s youth-focused policies.

Chukwuemeka stated:

“We, the beneficiaries of NELFUND scheme, are collectively endorsing President Bola Tinubu for a second term in office. This is in recognition of the transformative impact of the NELFUND’s access to higher education and the alleviation of financial burdens for Nigerian students.”

₦10.7m donation for expression of interest form

The students donated ₦10,735,500 towards the purchase of Tinubu’s expression of interest form. According to Chukwuemeka, the contribution symbolises appreciation for the President’s “bold educational reforms, youth-oriented policies, and commitment to expanding access to tertiary education opportunities across the nation.”

The students also expressed gratitude to Governor Chukwuma Soludo for his support of Anambra students and his efforts to raise educational standards in the state. They acknowledged the role of key stakeholders in strengthening youth engagement and student mobilisation across the Southeast.

Businessman Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, was commended for his contributions to youth empowerment as the South-East Coordinator of the City Boys Movement. The State Women Leader of the group, Adaora Soludo, and the State Coordinator, Nonso Ozoemena, were also praised for their roles in youth mobilisation and leadership development.

Among those present at the endorsement event were former Special Assistant to Governor Soludo on Student Matters, Okoye Mathew, alongside several Student Union Government presidents.

Students in Anambra praise Tinubu for youth‑focused policies while backing his 2027 bid. Photo credit: officialABAT/x

Source: Facebook

NELFUND names fraudulent loan portals

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has raised alarm over a fake online loan portal targeting Nigerian students with fraudulent messages. NELFUND warned the students to be cautious of such portals and their misleading messages directing students to apply.

NELFUND’s Director of Strategic Communications, Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, released a statement in Abuja on Monday, with the warning. Oluwatuyi urged the public, particularly students, parents, and guardians, to be aware and avoid clicking on such unverified links.

She reiterated that NELFUND only has one official portal for student loan application, and that is: https://nelf.gov.ng As reported by Channels News, she encouraged the public to avoid submitting personal or financial information on suspicious websites. She called for the public to report suspicious messages and website links to NELFUND via email using info@nelf.gov.ng.

Source: Legit.ng