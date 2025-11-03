Amid Christian genocide claims, the presidency has dismissed reports claiming that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is scheduled to visit the United States on November 4

The presidency said Tinubu is not billed to meet with US Vice President JD Vance over President Donald Trump’s designation of Nigeria as a ‘Country of Particular Concern’

The senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Temitope Ajayi, in a post on his X page, denied the report, describing it as “fake news”

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Washington, USA - Temitope Ajayi, the senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, on Monday morning, November 3, said reports that President Bola Tinubu is going to the United States (US) on Tuesday, November 4, to see the US Vice President (VP) JD Vance, are not true.

Legit.ng reports that Ajayi, who stated this via his verified X (formerly Twitter) account, stated that "if President Tinubu is going to the White House, he won't be going to see a Vice President."

Presidency says President Bola Tinubu is not visiting the US to meet Donald Trump’s lieutenant, JD Vance. Photo credits: Anna Moneymaker, Picture Alliance

Source: Getty Images

Tinubu not going to see US VP

Ajayi tweeted:

"There is a Sahara Reporters story that President Tinubu is going to the US on Tuesday to see US Vice President J.D Vance. That story is not true. I can see that the fake news by Sahara has become the basis for some uninformed commentaries since yesterday. If President Tinubu is going to the White House, he won't be going to see a Vice President."

Ajayi's clarification comes as US President Donald Trump directed his government to prepare for possible “fast” military action in Africa’s most populous country over the alleged targeted killing of Christians. Trump doubled down on the threat on Sunday, November 2, saying he was considering a range of military options in Nigeria.

Trump tells the US military to plan for 'action' over his claim that Nigeria allows the killing of Christians. Photo credit: Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

When asked by a reporter if he was considering US troops on the ground in Nigeria or air strikes, Trump replied: “Could be, I mean, a lot of things, I envisage a lot of things.”

He added:

“They are killing the Christians and killing them in very large numbers. We are not going to allow that to happen."

Read more on the US' threats to Nigeria here:

US War Dept preparing for Nigeria intervention

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United States Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, had signalled readiness to take action over the alleged genocide in Nigeria, echoing a threat from Trump that stirred global concern.

In an X post, the US official said that the United States Department of War was preparing for action if Nigeria fails to protect its people, amid claims that Christians in the country were being targeted based on their beliefs.

Source: Legit.ng