Nigerian investigative journalist Jaafar Jaafar has urged President Bola Tinubu to rethink his diplomatic strategy in response to rising tensions with US President Donald Trump, who has reportedly threatened an invasion.

Speaking on the matter, Jaafar said Nigeria’s current diplomatic posture lacked the necessary balance to counter Trump’s narrative.

He pointed out that the country’s top leadership, comprising the president, vice president, and foreign minister, are all Muslims, which he argued could be problematic in the current climate.

"It's time Tinubu recalibrated his diplomatic approach, at least for the optics. At the time Nigeria needs a high-level Christian official to counter the narrative, the president, the vice president and the foreign minister are all Muslims! I suggest Festus Keyamo should swap positions with Yusuf Tuggar or Bianca Ojukwu be promoted to full minister to particularly lobby the Westminster and the Capitol," Jaafar said.

Delay in ambassador appointments deepens diplomatic gap

Jaafar also criticised the Tinubu administration for failing to appoint ambassadors nearly two years into its tenure. He described the delay as a major diplomatic oversight that could further strain Nigeria’s international relations.

"Another diplomatic chasm Tinubu left wide open is the delay in appointment of ambassadors. Two years through the Tinubu administration, Nigeria has yet to post ambassadors!" he added.

The journalist’s comments have sparked fresh debate over Nigeria’s foreign policy direction and the need for strategic representation abroad, especially in light of growing pressure from Washington.

“When President Trump came with a wild claim that USAID, an independent US agency that gives global humanitarian support, was sponsoring terrorism, we faulted his claim. Trump was clearly giving the agency a bad name in order to hang it. However, those gullible enough to believe his gullibility supported his reckless claim.

“But here’s Trump, unhinged more than ever, with a false claim of genocide against Christians in Nigeria. While the claim is deeply concerning, it however did not come as a surprise to me given Trump’s antecedents. If Trump did not spare the agency he once funded from accusation of funding terror, why not Nigeria?

“It’s time Tinubu recalibrated his diplomatic approach, at least for the optics. At the time Nigeria needs a high-level Christian official to counter the narrative, the president, the vice president and the foreign minister are all Muslims! I suggest Festus Keyamo should swap positions with Yusuf Tuggar or Bianca Ojukwu be promoted to full minister to particularly lobby the Westminster and the Capitol.

“Another diplomatic chasm Tinubu left wide open is the delay in appointment of ambassadors. Two years through the Tinubu administration, Nigeria has yet to post ambassadors!”

