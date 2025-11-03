US President Donald Trump's redesignation of Nigeria as a "country of particular concern" has continued to generate reactions from the opposition

The ADC, in a statement on Monday, November 3, blamed the federal government for widespread insecurity challenges in the country

At the same time, the party maintained that the claim by US president could further worsen the situation in the country, adding that the crisis should not be limited to religion

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has commented on Nigeria's security challenges, adding that it is neither rooted in religion nor ethnicity, but a crisis that poses major threats to the collective survival of all Nigerians.

Bolaji Abdullahi, the national publicity secretary of the ADC, made this known in a statement on social media on Monday, November 3. The party was reacting to the recent outburst of Donald Trump, the United States president, who redesignated Nigeria as a "country of particular concern."

Trump hints at possible military action in Nigeria

Trump also hinted at possible military action in Nigeria, alleging that Christians are being persecuted in the country.

According to the ADC, the US president's comment showed global concerns for human rights in Nigeria and the duty of the Nigerian government to protect the lives of all citizens. He added that the Nigerian government made the situation worse over its failure to fulfil its basic responsibility.

The opposition party maintained that the insecurity in Nigeria should not be reduced to religious persecution. It then urged President Trump and other world leaders to refrain from actions that could further destabilise the country.

What Nigerians are saying about ADC's reactions

However, Abdullahi's statement has started generating mixed reactions from some Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Jimmy Sho' faulted the ADC:

"This isn’t how a serious opposition operates. You’ve tiptoed around the real issues, avoiding clear positions because you fear the fallout of choosing a side. But in doing so, you’ve lost credibility either way. Nigerians are watching, and they won’t forget where you stood. It’s a stance that won’t serve your party well in the long run."

Olusegun condemned government propaganda:

"The PBAT administration needs to stop denying the security challenges and rise up to tackle them as it is supposed to be. Enough of lies, deceit and propaganda of governance."

Tonye Barcanista faulted the statement:

"Bolaji, you did not say anything. Your party did not take any real stand. You were simply pandering to the American imperialists in Washington, DC."

Dunni commends the opposition's comment:

"ADC’s response is exactly what we should be hearing from every political party: empathy for victims, acknowledgement of state failure, and a call to restore value for human life. This is the kind of political courage Nigeria desperately needs."

Akinwale Adebayo said:

"A statement coming from a man who was a minister under the same APC administration. All of a sudden, he has become a saint. You can imagine the hypocrisy."

Countries US blacklisted for religious reasons

Legit.ng earlier reported that US President Donald Trump has redesignated Nigeria as a 'Country of Particular Concern' (CPC), alleging high killings of Christians in Nigeria.

Trump has also directed the US Defence Department to prepare for a possible military show off in Nigeria.

However, this would not be the first time Trump would design Nigeria in the CPC list, and the West African nation is not the only country in the US list.

