US President Donald Trump said he has ordered the Defence Department to prepare for possible military action in Nigeria as he continues to accuse the nation of not doing enough to stem violence against Christians

In a social media post criticising what he called the “mass slaughter” of Christians in the country, Trump wrote the United States would “immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria” and warned the government there to “move fast”

The Nigerian presidency reacted, saying Trump has assisted the African nation "a lot" by authorising the sale of arms to Nigeria, "and President Tinubu has adequately utilised the opportunity in the fight against terrorism"

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Daniel Bwala, a presidential spokesperson, on Saturday, November 1, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and President Donald Trump of the United States (US) will "meet in the coming days," either in the State House, Abuja, or White House, Washington.

Legit.ng reports that Bwala disclosed that moments after Trump announced that he had asked the Defence Department to prepare for possible "fast" military action in Nigeria if the West African nation fails to crack down on the killing of Christians.

The US government will also immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation and top oil producer, Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Reacting via X (formerly Twitter), Bwala said his principal and Trump "have shared interests in the fight against insurgency and all forms of terrorism against humanity."

The special adviser to President Tinubu on policy communication wrote:

"President Trump has assisted Nigeria a lot by authorising the sale of arms to Nigeria, and President Tinubu has adequately utilised the opportunity in the fight against terrorism, for which we have massive results to show for it. As for the differences as to whether terrorists in Nigeria target only Christians or, in fact, all faiths and no faiths, the differences, if they exist, would be discussed and resolved by the two leaders when they meet in the coming days, either in the State House or White House."

Donald Trump hits out at Nigeria

Recall Trump posted on Friday, October 31, without evidence, that "thousands of Christians are being killed (and) radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter." Conservative politicians have fueled the accusations. In March, US Congressman Chris Smith called for Nigeria to be listed by the State Department as a "Country of Particular Concern" (CPC), a move announced by Trump on Friday over what he called an "existential threat" to the African nation's Christian population. And in early October, US Senator Ted Cruz and House Republican Riley Moore accused the Nigerian government of turning a blind eye to the "mass murder" of Christians.

Claims of Christian persecution have also been pushed by some in Nigeria, where ethnic, religious and regional divisions have flared with deadly consequences in the past and still shape the country's modern politics. Some US officials argue Christians in Nigeria are facing a "genocide" -- a claim that Abuja denies.

President Tinubu said on social media Saturday, November 1, after Trump made his CPC announcement.

"The characterisation of Nigeria as religiously intolerant does not reflect our national reality."

