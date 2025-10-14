Victor Osimhen delivered a stunning hat - trick as Nigeria thrashed Benin Republic 4 – 0 in Uyo on Tuesday , October 14, to keep their 2026 FIFA World Cup hopes alive through the playoffs

Despite the emphatic win , the Super Eagles missed out on automatic qualification as South Africa sealed top spot in Group C with a 3 – 0 win over Rwanda in Johannesburg

President Bola Tinubu and ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar reacted following the West African giant's important victory at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering global sports.

Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - President Bola Tinubu congratulated the Super Eagles on their emphatic 4-0 victory over the Cheetahs of the Benin Republic.

According to a statement on Tuesday night, October 14, by Bayo Onanuga

special adviser to the president (information and strategy), the Nigerian leader commended the Eagles for keeping the nation's hope alive as they pursue qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Super Eagles of Nigeria set to secure World Cup 2026 playoff spot after triumph over Benin Republic. Photos credit:@NGSuperEagles

Source: Twitter

The president praised the Super Eagles for the hunger, passion, and determination displayed on the field in Uyo, noting that the superlative performance has reignited Nigerians' football pride.

He said:

"While the job is not yet complete, I join millions of Nigerian football fans in wishing our team every success in the playoffs.



" The mood across the country reflects a shared belief that Nigeria deserves a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which Canada, Mexico, and the United States will host.



"As your President, I assure you and the coaching crew of the Federal Government's support as you strive to secure your place at the tournament. Nigerians everywhere believe in you, and I do too.



"We look forward to seeing you fly our flag proudly on the world stage."

In the same vein, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar described the Super Eagles' victory as "sweet".

He said via a statement he signed:

"Dear Super Eagles, thank you for this beautiful evening of superlative soccer and a sweet victory to make the country proud."

Similarly, presidential hopeful Peter Obi posted on X:

"Congratulations to our Super Eagles



"Today, my day started very early at 6am, and after a very hectic day of participating in 5 different events of commissioning and campaigning in Anambra State, I had to watch the Super Eagles game.



"I watched with so much confidence and pride, and it was such a brilliant and sweet victory against the Benin Republic. The performance was really Super showing that it's possible.



"You showed true Nigerian spirit, strength, dominance, and unity on the field. This is the power of perseverance and teamwork.



"Well done, Super Eagles."

Legit.ng had reported how the Super Eagles defeated Benin Republic 4–0 on Tuesday, October 14, in a crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Victor Osimhen was the star of the night, netting a sensational hat-trick to lead Nigeria to victory. The striker opened the scoring in the 3rd minute, converting a sharp pass from Samuel Chukwueze after a swift attacking build-up.

Osimhen, the Galatasaray of Turkey goalpoacher, struck again in the 37th minute, once more assisted by Chukwueze, doubling Nigeria’s lead before halftime. He completed his hat-trick in the 51st minute, to make it 3–0.

Frank Onyeka came off the bench to round off the scoring in the 90th minute, firing home a composed finish to seal an emphatic win for the visitors.

The dominant result pushes Nigeria into the playoff round of the African qualifiers, a key step toward securing a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States (US), Canada, and Mexico.

Read more on Super Eagles of Nigeria:

CAF hails Osimhen

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) applauded Osimhen following his breathtaking hat-trick in the Super Eagles’ 4-0 victory against Benin Republic in their final Group C match of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

CAF took to social media to salute Osimhen’s brilliance.

Source: Legit.ng