Accord Party rejects Olawepo-Hashim's presidential candidacy claims for 2027 due to incomplete nomination process

Party emphasizes no candidates met submission deadlines for presidential primaries, leading to cancellation

Accord reaffirms commitment to internal democracy, confirms no official presidential candidate exists

The Accord Party has formally rejected claims that Dr Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim is its presidential candidate for the 2027 general election, insisting that no presidential nomination process was validly concluded within the party.

In a statement issued from its National Secretariat in Abuja on 3 June 2026, the party stressed that its presidential primaries were cancelled after no aspirant complied with the approved guidelines and timeline submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Accord Party Rejects Gbenga Hashim as 2027 Presidential Candidate

Source: Twitter

The party also dismissed reports of a primary in which Olawepo-Hashim was said to have emerged as candidate, describing it as “a fanfare by his supporters” with no official backing.

No valid presidential aspirant processed

Accord explained that no candidate purchased, submitted, or completed the required nomination steps within the stipulated timeframe, adding that its electoral process for the presidency was therefore discontinued and duly communicated to INEC.

It further noted that Olawepo-Hashim’s expression of interest, submitted on 26 May 2026, came after the deadline and could not be processed.

Refund of nomination fees and official reply

The party confirmed that payments of ₦10 million and ₦40 million made after the closure of the process were reversed in line with its financial and procedural guidelines.

Responding formally to the aspirant, the party stated:

“Regrettably, no aspirant purchased and/or submitted an expression of interest/nomination form nor presented himself for screening on or before the stipulated deadline… Consequently, it could not be processed as a valid application.”

It added that missing deadlines could not be waived, even in the absence of other contestants.

National Chairman Barrister Maxwell Mgbuden reiterated that Accord remains committed to internal democracy and strict adherence to electoral rules, noting that the party only fielded candidates for governorship and legislative elections.

He added that the party “has no presidential candidate for the 2027 general election” and urged the public to disregard contrary reports.

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Source: Legit.ng