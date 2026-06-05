INEC has declared that any political parties that conduct any primary outside its May 30 deadline would be subjected to nullification

According to the electoral body, the rules can only be changed if a higher court overrules the judgment of the Federal High Court on the matter

Mohammed Kudu Haruna, the spokesperson of INEC, made the comment while speaking in a chat with journalists, while speaking on the primary elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has told political parties that any primary electoral exercise carried out after the May 30 deadline it earlier set would remain invalid. The commission said the rules can only be changed if a higher court overrules the judgment of the Federal High Court on the matter.

Mohammed Kudu Haruna, the commission's national commissioner and chairman of the information and voter education committee, disclosed this in a chat with journalists.

INEC insists on the deadline set for political primaries Photo Credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

INEC warns political parties about primaries

According to The Punch, the INEC boss added that political parties must always comply with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2026 until the application of the appeal filed by INEC before the Court of Appeal.

The position of Haruna was based on the ongoing legal matter over INEC's timetable for political primaries and candidate nominations ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Justice Mohammed Umar of the Federal High Court in Abuja, in a judgment, nullified the electoral guidelines and schedule of the INEC aspect, which the commission had put in place for the 2027 general elections.

INEC appeals judgment on primaries

However, INEC has filed an appeal and sought a stay of execution of the ruling, while insisting that the timetable was issued in accordance with its statutory and constitutional responsibilities in the electoral process.

In less than 24 hours after the appeal was filed by INEC, Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja delivered a judgment that affirmed INEC's power to issue and alter election timetables for the conduct of the 2027 general elections.

Before the court judgment, the electoral body had approved April 23 to May 30, 2026, for political parties to carry out their primaries ahead of the 2027 general elections. INEC also said that political parties should comply with other timelines stated in its revised election schedule.

ADC to conduct another primary

This is coming as the African Democratic Congress (ADC) primary election appeal committee in Kaduna state directed a rerun primary in several federal and state constituencies after petitions that arose from the recently concluded primaries of the party.

Muhammed Fagge, the chairman of the committee, said that the panel have reviewed petitions, documentary evidence and submissions thoroughly, which were submitted by aggrieved aspirants before the decision was taken. He added that the committee had confirmed irregularities and fraudulent practices in some of the primary elections.

Fagge, then on behalf of the party, declared several primaries inconclusive and ordered reruns in the affected constituencies, where substantial irregularities have been uncovered.

INEC speaks as ADC set to conduct rerun primaries Photo Credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Getty Images

Labour Party elects a presidential primary

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Labour Party's faction led by Nemadi Usman has announced Chibuzo Okereke as its presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections.

According to the party, Okereke emerged as the Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate through consensus among the party members and stakeholders.

At the same time, Governor Alex Otti of Abia secured the Labour Party ticket as the governorship candidate of the party in the state in 2027.

Source: Legit.ng